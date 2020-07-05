Log in
Nepal Rastra Bank : Invitation for Bids for the Interior Works in Prefab Structured Floor of Block D Building of Nepal Rastra Bank, Baluwatar, Kathmandu

07/05/2020 | 07:28am EDT

Invitation for Bids

Nepal Rastra Bank, General Services Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu Invitation for Bids for the Interior Works in Prefab Structured Floor of Block D Building of Nepal Rastra Bank, Baluwatar, Kathmandu

Contract Identification No: NRB/Works/NCB/5/076/077

Date of publication: 2077/03/18

  • 1. Nepal Rastra Bank, General Services Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu invites electronic bids from eligible bidders for the Interior Works in Prefab Structured Floor of Block D Building of Nepal Rastra Bank, Baluwatar, Kathmandu under National Competitive Bidding - Single Stage Two Envelope Bidding procedures.

    Only eligible bidders with the following key qualifications should participate in this bidding:

    • Minimum Average Annual Construction Turnover of the best 3 years within the last 10 years: NRs. 3,46,00,000 without VAT.

    • Minimum Work experience of similar size and nature: One (1) Construction of Commercial Building Interior Works within last ten (10) years, with a value of at least NRs. 1,85,00,000 without VAT.

  • 2. Under the Single Stage, Two Envelope Procedure, Bidders are required to submit simultaneously two separate sealed envelopes, one containing (i) the Technical Bid and the other (ii) the Price Bid, both in turn enclosed in one sealed envelope as per the provision of ITB 21 of the Bidding Document.

  • 3. Eligible Bidders may obtain further information and inspect the Bidding Documents at PPMO e-GP system www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp.

  • 4. A complete set of Bidding Documents may be downloaded from PPMO's e-GP system www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp.Bidders, submitting their bid electronically, should deposit the cost of bidding document Rs. 5000 in the account as specified below. Information to deposit the cost of bidding document in Bank:

    Name of the Bank: Nepal Rastra Bank, Banking Office, Baluwatar, Kathmandu Account Name: Miscellaneous Income, Financial Management Department Account no.: 1100000-030-012-524

  • 5. Pre-bid meeting shall be held at Nepal Rastra Bank, General Services Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu at 12:00 P.M. on 2077/04/02

  • 6. Electronic bids must be submitted through PPMO's e-GP system www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp on or before 12:00 P.M. on 2077/04/16. Bids received after this deadline will be rejected.

  • 7. The bids will be opened in the presence of Bidders' representatives who choose to attend at 1:00 P.M. on 2077/04/16 at the office of Nepal Rastra Bank, General Services Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu. Bids must be valid for a period of 90 days after bid opening and must be accompanied by a bid security or scanned copy of the bid security in pdf format amounting to a minimum of Rs. 6,00,000 (In Words: NRs. Six Lakhs), which shall be valid for 30 days beyond the validity period of the bid (i.e. 2077/08/13).

  • 8. If the last date of submission falls on a government holiday, then the next working day shall be considered as the last date. In such case the validity period of the bid security shall remain the same as specified for the original last date of bid submission.

  • 9. Nepal Rastra Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any bid, and to annul the bidding process and reject all bids at any time prior to contract award without thereby incurring any liabilities to bidders.

Disclaimer

Nepal Rastra Bank published this content on 05 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2020 11:28:00 UTC
