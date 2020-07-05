Nepal Rastra Bank : Invitation for Bids for the Interior Works in Prefab Structured Floor of Block D Building of Nepal Rastra Bank, Baluwatar, Kathmandu

Invitation for Bids

Nepal Rastra Bank, General Services Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu Invitation for Bids for the Interior Works in Prefab Structured Floor of Block D Building of Nepal Rastra Bank, Baluwatar, Kathmandu

Contract Identification No: NRB/Works/NCB/5/076/077

Date of publication: 2077/03/18

1. Nepal Rastra Bank, General Services Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu invites electronic bids from eligible bidders for the Interior Works in Prefab Structured Floor of Block D Building of Nepal Rastra Bank, Baluwatar, Kathmandu under National Competitive Bidding - Single Stage Two Envelope Bidding procedures. Only eligible bidders with the following key qualifications should participate in this bidding:  Minimum Average Annual Construction Turnover of the best 3 years within the last 10 years: NRs. 3,46,00,000 without VAT.

 Minimum Work experience of similar size and nature: One (1) Construction of Commercial Building Interior Works within last ten (10) years, with a value of at least NRs. 1,85,00,000 without VAT.

2. Under the Single Stage, Two Envelope Procedure, Bidders are required to submit simultaneously two separate sealed envelopes, one containing (i) the Technical Bid and the other (ii) the Price Bid, both in turn enclosed in one sealed envelope as per the provision of ITB 21 of the Bidding Document.

3. Eligible Bidders may obtain further information and inspect the Bidding Documents at PPMO e-GP system www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp.

4. A complete set of Bidding Documents may be downloaded from PPMO's e-GP system www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp.Bidders, submitting their bid electronically, should deposit the cost of bidding document Rs. 5000 in the account as specified below. Information to deposit the cost of bidding document in Bank: Name of the Bank: Nepal Rastra Bank, Banking Office, Baluwatar, Kathmandu Account Name: Miscellaneous Income, Financial Management Department Account no.: 1100000-030-012-524

5. Pre-bid meeting shall be held at Nepal Rastra Bank, General Services Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu at 12:00 P.M. on 2077/04/02