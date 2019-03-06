Log in
Nephros : to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results on March 12, 2019

03/06/2019 | 05:22pm EST

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, March 6, 2019 - Nephros, Inc. (OTCQB: NEPH), a commercial stage medical device company that develops and sells high performance liquid purification ultrafilters, today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The company will also host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET, during which management will discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business overview.

Participants may dial into the following number to access the call: 866-652-5200. International callers may use +1-412-317-6060. Please ask to be joined into the Nephros conference call. A replay of the call can be accessed until March 19, 2019 at 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and entering Replay Access Code: 10129217. An audio archive of the call will be available shortly after the call on the Nephros investor relations page at https://www.nephros.com/investor-relations/.

About Nephros, Inc.
Nephros is a commercial stage medical device company that develops and sells high performance liquid purification filters, known as ultrafilters. Nephros ultrafilters are primarily used in hospitals and medical clinics for added protection in retaining bacteria (e.g., Legionella, Pseudomonas), viruses, and endotoxins from water. They provide barriers that assist in improving infection control in showers, sinks, and ice machines. Additionally, Nephros ultrafilters are used by dialysis centers for assisting in the added removal of biological contaminants from the water and bicarbonate concentrate supplied to hemodialysis machines and the patients.

For more information about Nephros, please visit the company's website at www.nephros.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Andy Astor
CFO, Nephros
andy@nephros.com
(201) 345-0824

Disclaimer

Nephros Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 22:21:14 UTC
