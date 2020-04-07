Nepris : Gives Students and Parents Free Access to Live Discussions with Experts and to a Library of 9,000 Archived Sessions

This free parent resource from Nepris gives parents and their children access to over 9,000 archived videos of professionals talking about careers, as well as the ability to join live, online “industry chats” with STEM experts

There are many entertainment options for families and their children learning at home due to COVID-19, but with schools closed across the country for the foreseeable future, educational resources are particularly sought after to help keep students on track with their education. Nepris is providing a free parent resource to families to keep children engaged and learning while sheltering in place. Click to Tweet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200407005187/en/

Every educator, student, and parent is now able to participate in Nepris Industry Chats - live, interactive talks with guest speakers which take place virtually throughout the day - at no cost. They also now have unlimited access to the Nepris Video Library of over 9,000 archived videos. These educational sessions include everything from high-level career introductions and resume reviews, to virtual tours of workplaces, and real-world science and tech activities for kids.

“I’m so thankful to have this resource available now at home!” said Lara Falardeau, a working mom from Central Texas when she was asked about Nepris. “Spinning up into this new distance-learning, home-bound ‘normal’ has been a challenge for most, if not all parents. Thankfully Nepris has helped to frame our days and provide some great escapes.”

Learn more about Nepris or sign up for free.

Nepris is a virtual learning platform used by over 75,000 educators at more than 600 school districts across the country, bringing real-world relevance and career exposure to students through live, virtual connections with industry experts. Nepris has connected students with industry professionals who work in a wide variety of jobs, from cosmetology to engineering.

Many of these virtual sessions are about STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), but there are also authors, artists, designers, actors, athletes, entertainers, and more available. The professionals talk about their jobs and help students see that their education has a real connection to the world of work. The live sessions let students ask questions to gain insights from working professionals, participate in mock interviews, and even present their own projects for feedback. Most importantly, these connections enable students to envision themselves in a variety of careers, regardless of their location or economic status.

Additional Information

All sessions are guided by a moderator and are delivered through a secure and private video chat session on the Nepris platform. Speakers are trained on technique and guided on how to give an engaging session with students.

Students can virtually join from home through a link their teacher or parents provide.

All students must be over 13 years of age to join, or they can participate with their parents.

About Nepris

Austin-based Nepris provides a cloud-based platform connecting industry professionals with K-16 classrooms so that students see the relevance of what they are learning in school. Students are exposed to diverse role models and career paths in STEM, the Arts, retail, manufacturing, and countless other careers. Nepris makes it easy for teachers to leverage industry connections while offering a scalable platform for companies and regional intermediaries to easily and effectively engage the current workforce with the future workforce, virtually. Nearly a half-million students have participated in a Nepris virtual session or have viewed one of the 10,000 hours of videos in its library. See Nepris in action at Nepris.com. @NeprisApp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200407005187/en/