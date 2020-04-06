Neptune Energy announces carbon and methane intensity reduction targets

April 6, 2020

Neptune Energy has announced ambitious targets to reduce carbon and methane intensity by 2030 from the managed production of its portfolio.

The company is targeting carbon intensity of 6kg CO2/boe by 2030, which represents a 60% reduction from forecast levels if no action was taken - and well below the industry average of 18kg CO2/boe.

To achieve this, the company will build on its experience of capturing and storing CO2 gained through long-established projects in Norway and the Netherlands and progress with the PosHYdon project to generate offshore hydrogen via its operated Q13a platform in the Dutch North Sea. It will also reduce flaring and venting, and replace operational equipment with new and more efficient technologies. Read more…