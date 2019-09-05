Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Neptuno Group Announces That its Board of Directors Has Approved a Measure That Allows Priority Allocation of  Crews, Cell-on-Wheels and In-Stock Product for Wireless Carriers Affected by Hurricane Dorian

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 05:26pm EDT

Neptuno USA Corp announced today that due to the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and parts of South East USA it will give priority of in stock product and service crews to support the recovery initiatives.

“We are a Florida based company, so we felt the threat and power of Hurricane Dorian very close. We are also one of the main suppliers of Telecom Towers in the Bahamas and people affected by it are very dear to us. We are committed to support our customers in the `pre, during and post' hurricane stages," said Leticia Latino van Splunteren, President and CEO of Neptuno USA, Corp. “We all know an operational Telecom network is key to a successful emergency recovery effort and our towers are at the center of those networks, hence we are committed to making sure we offer all the support we can during these difficult times. In addition to in-country support, our Board of Directors has approved a `Hurricane Dorian Special Relief Markdown' in all new infrastructures to help in the rebuilding process. This is the time when we all have to come together, and we are committed to do whatever it takes to help support the recovery effort. Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this terrible storm,” she added.

About Neptuno

The Neptuno Group has been manufacturing and installing Telecommunications Towers and Shelters for over four decades. Neptuno Towers are installed in over 15 countries, in some of which it has undertaken complete Turn-key and “Built To Suit” projects. It is certified by all leading Infrastructure Vendors and it is also known for its innovative 3D Tower Mapping and Site Surveying capabilities. Neptuno USA, Corp is a proud member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and its CEO is an appointed member of the FCC’s Broadband Development Advisory Committee (BDAC) and Chairs the Job Skills and Training Working Group. www.neptunousa.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:07pAUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport congratulates Air Chathams on first international flight
PU
06:07pWABERER INTERNATIONAL : to explore strategic options for its insurance business
PU
06:07pGREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Update in relation to the renison mine
PU
06:07pHigh-flying IPO stocks sell off after quarterly results
RE
06:06pS&T BANCORP, INC. : and DNB Financial Corporation Announce Regulatory Approvals for Pending Merger
PR
06:04pFacebook launches dating service in United States
RE
06:04pSimple CEUS Scan Helps Diagnose Liver Cancer When MRI is Uncertain
BU
06:02pNATIONAL BEVERAGE : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position
PU
06:02pNATIONAL BEVERAGE : Reports comparative results 427.9 kb
PU
06:02pEUROKIDS : Playing a Central Role in Reinventing Education
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Facebook launches dating service in United States
2ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Mallinckrodt plc Investors of Important September 24th Deadline in Se..
3GOPRO INC : GOPRO : Nick Woodman Nominated for a Real Innovation Award Nick Woodman Nominated for a Real Innov..
4GTDC Summit Puts Sharp Focus on Emerging Opportunities in Tech Distribution
5WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT : WABERER INTERNATIONAL : to explore strategic options for its insurance business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group