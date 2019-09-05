Neptuno Group Announces That its Board of Directors Has Approved a Measure That Allows Priority Allocation of  Crews, Cell-on-Wheels and In-Stock Product for Wireless Carriers Affected by Hurricane Dorian

Neptuno USA Corp announced today that due to the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and parts of South East USA it will give priority of in stock product and service crews to support the recovery initiatives.

“We are a Florida based company, so we felt the threat and power of Hurricane Dorian very close. We are also one of the main suppliers of Telecom Towers in the Bahamas and people affected by it are very dear to us. We are committed to support our customers in the `pre, during and post' hurricane stages," said Leticia Latino van Splunteren, President and CEO of Neptuno USA, Corp. “We all know an operational Telecom network is key to a successful emergency recovery effort and our towers are at the center of those networks, hence we are committed to making sure we offer all the support we can during these difficult times. In addition to in-country support, our Board of Directors has approved a `Hurricane Dorian Special Relief Markdown' in all new infrastructures to help in the rebuilding process. This is the time when we all have to come together, and we are committed to do whatever it takes to help support the recovery effort. Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this terrible storm,” she added.

About Neptuno

The Neptuno Group has been manufacturing and installing Telecommunications Towers and Shelters for over four decades. Neptuno Towers are installed in over 15 countries, in some of which it has undertaken complete Turn-key and “Built To Suit” projects. It is certified by all leading Infrastructure Vendors and it is also known for its innovative 3D Tower Mapping and Site Surveying capabilities. Neptuno USA, Corp is a proud member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and its CEO is an appointed member of the FCC’s Broadband Development Advisory Committee (BDAC) and Chairs the Job Skills and Training Working Group. www.neptunousa.com

