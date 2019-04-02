Nerds On Site Secures First Cannabis "IT" in a Box Customer

TURN KEY TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION WILL BE PROTOTYPED WITH NORTHERN LIGHTS SUPPLY RETAIL OPERATION IN ALBERTA

TORONTO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Nerds on Site Inc. (the "Company" or "NERDS") (CSE: NERD) (FSE: 3NS.F) (QTCQB: NOSUF), a mobile IT solutions company servicing the SME marketplace, having introduced Cannabis IT in a Box, the "Go To" solution, delivered, installed and serviced for SME businesses in the cannabis industry last week, announces its first customer for the solution - Northern Lights Supply retail operation in Alberta.

Northern Lights Supply is situated in Nisku, Alberta, at the intersection to Canada's largest oilfield industrial park, along Alberta's busiest corridor, Highway 2 and opposite the Edmonton International Airport. The store provides 6,500 square feet of retail space, making it one of the largest approved retail cannabis stores in Alberta. Northern Lights Supply opened on 23 February 2019. Northern Lights Supply is a Weekend Unlimited brand (CSE: POT).

"This is an ideal solution for our start up retail operation. The Cannabis IT in a Box concept is exactly what we needed to ensure, as a small business, that we have the resources and expertise of a highly sophisticated operation when it comes to best practices and applications for our information technology," said Mr. Derek Shields, President and CEO, Northern Lights Supply.

The NERDS on Site Cannabis IT in a Box solution will provide the following services to Northern Lights Supply:

IT support for existing systems

Development and provision of inventory tracking and sales systems

Security systems and video systems maintenance and monitoring

(access card or fob solutions with multi-level access function, timer and alarm features)

IT systems regulatory compliance management

Network monitoring and management

In store network security and ransomware protection

Corporate and multi store network support, management, and ransomware protection

Website development e-commerce ready, from simplest to most complex systems

Mobile in person support if required, with back up capabilities, remote access and remote support

"Derek and his team have seized the early opportunity to work with us in prototyping and launching Cannabis IT in a Box with their solid retail operation," said Mr. Charles Regan, CEO, NERDS on Site. "Northern Lights Supply is an impressive operation, it has been designed to set the standard for cannabis retail operations and its strong customer flow in the first month of operations presents an opportunity for us to design and scale their Cannabis IT in a Box solution for the long-term success of their business."

The Cannabis IT division of NERDS delivers the most experienced and agile IT solutions company, serving small and medium sized businesses, to new and existing operators in the Cannabis space. The turn key Cannabis IT in a Box solution is designed to get businesses up and running efficiently, in full compliance, and with instant access to the information they need to serve customers.

About Nerds On Site:

Nerds on Site, a company founded in 1995, specializes in providing cost effective, leading edge solutions to Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialists. Nerds on Site was established in London, Ontario with current annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000. The company services over 12,000 clients per year with a superb 96.5% customer satisfaction rating. NOS's business model is based on Nerds sub contracts in Canada and a Franchise model for USA expansion. NOS was hand-picked by Apple Inc. in 2016 to become its mobile enterprise partner, pilot project is ongoing.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nerds-on-site-secures-first-cannabis-it-in-a-box-customer-300822369.html

SOURCE Nerds On Site Inc.