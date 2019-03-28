Nerds on Site Introduces "Cannabis it in A Box"

NEW ENTRY INTO CANNABIS SPACE, NERDS WILL PROVIDE TURN KEY TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION

TORONTO, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Nerds on Site Inc. (the "Company" or "NERDS") (CSE: NERD) (FSE: SUB.VTG.) (QTCQB: NOSUF), a mobile IT solutions company servicing the SME marketplace, introduces Cannabis IT in a Box, the "Go To" solution - delivered, installed and serviced for SME businesses in the cannabis industry.

"NERDS is perfectly positioned with its expertise and reach to be the largest solution provider to the burgeoning cannabis industry, with its thousands of retail operations launching across North America. We have seen an increase in demand and as a result have focused in on a scalable solution, Cannabis IT in a Box, designed to be the most comprehensive solution in the business. Systems, information, security, point of sale come together in a turn key solution that we install and service. We provide best practices and ensure regulatory compliance," said Charlie Regan, CEO.

The Cannabis IT division of NERDS delivers the most experienced and agile IT solutions company, serving small and medium sized businesses, to new and existing operators in the Cannabis space. The turn key Cannabis IT in a Box solution is designed to get businesses up and running efficiently, in full compliance, and with instant access to the information they need to serve customers.

"With legalization across Canada and tremendous growth state by state in the US, the need and the opportunity in the cannabis industry for Cannabis IT in a Box marries with both our Canadian growth strategy and our US expansion trajectory," added Mr. Regan.

About Nerds On Site:

Nerds on Site, a company founded in 1995, specializes in providing cost effective, leading edge solutions to Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialists. Nerds on Site was established in London, Ontario with current annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000. The company services over 12,000 clients per year with a superb 96.5% customer satisfaction rating. NOS's business model is based on Nerds sub contracts in Canada and a Franchise model for USA expansion. NOS was hand-picked by Apple Inc. in 2016 to become its mobile enterprise partner, pilot project is ongoing.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nerds-on-site-introduces-cannabis-it-in-a-box-300819942.html

SOURCE Nerds On Site Inc.