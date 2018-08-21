Nerium International : Congratulates Brand Partners on Major Rank Advancements

Global relationship marketing company Nerium
International is thrilled to congratulate Nerium Brand Partners on
major rank advancements in their career in the past two months. This
group of Brand Partners took major steps forward in building their
independent business. “Each of these Independent Brand Partners come
from different backgrounds, but what they all have in common is a strong
work ethic, a willingness to grow as a leader and a heart for helping
others. Each of them consistently embodies Nerium’s mission of Making
People Better,” said Nerium’s President Bo Short.
At the company’s first global conference in July, Nerium announced
several new sales tools, programs, and products to help Brand Partners
succeed. “This year at Get Real, we launched the Nerium Edge program, a
product sampling system, a new Success From Home magazine, and multiple
sales incentives including the ability to earn a trip to the Bahamas.
All of these tools were strategically built to equip our valued Brand
Partners to succeed in each of their respective markets,” said Short.
“Our recent global Get Real Conference was a huge success. We were able
to celebrate the accomplishments of our Brand Partners from all over the
world, as well as set the vision for where we are headed as a company
with new training, tools and products,” said Nerium’s Founder
and CEO Jeff Olson.
Nerium International is proud to announce the following rank
advancements:
New 4-star National Marketing Directors
Samantha and Paul Wyatt
Jennifer and Jody Elston
New 3-star National Marketing Director
Puya Ghandian
New 1-star National Marketing Directors
Mary-Beth and Bradley Owen
Kristin and Bryan Southwick
Song Ju
New National Marketing Directors
Rachael Verdel
Allison Webb
Nici and Chuck Woodyard
About Nerium International
Based in Addison, TX, Nerium International is a global relationship
marketing company with age-fighting products crafted from cutting-edge
research and science. Founded in 2011, Nerium International has
shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base
in North American, Latin American, Asia-Pacific and European markets.
This unprecedented success has allowed Nerium International to generate
$1.5 billion in cumulative sales in six years. Nerium International was
recognized for its historic growth by ranking No. 1 on the 2015 Inc. 500
List of fastest-growing private U.S. companies in consumer products and
services and No. 12 in overall, as well as No. 38 on the 2016 Direct
Selling News’ Global 100 List. Led by an executive leadership team
with vast domestic and international experience, Nerium International is
committed to providing an excellent product line based in real science
and providing its Independent Brand Partners with a life-changing and
outstanding business opportunity through relationship marketing. For
more information, please visit https://www.nerium.com/.
