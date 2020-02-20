Nest Egg : Announces Steve Dowden as Chief Distribution Officer

Dowden to lead program development and institutional client acquisition for the Conshohocken, PA-based company

Nest Egg, a digital wealth solution for banks and credit unions, has announced Steve Dowden as Chief Distribution Officer. Dowden brings a unique skill set to the company, having over 37 years of experience in the financial services industry working with banks, credit unions and broker dealers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005753/en/

Steve Dowden, Chief Distribution Officer at Nest Egg (Photo: Business Wire)

Nest Egg, which launched in 2016, partners with banks and credit unions to provide a financial planning based digital advice platform. This creates an efficient value-add for the institution and provides customers of all wealth levels with access to technology enabled advice through the web or in the branch. Whether the client chooses to self-guide themselves through the nest egg planning tool or engage with a virtual adviser "on-demand," each client will receive a customized investment portfolio and a full digital experience.

“As Chief Distribution Officer, Steve will utilize his wealth of knowledge and experience to help target institutions that are looking to leverage technology and provide advice to more clients,” explains Michael Church, founder and CEO of Nest Egg. “The platform we’ve created is in a highly targeted space and it’s been exciting to get his perspective and integrate his ideas into the operation to bolster our reach and client experience.”

In his role, Dowden will be responsible for overseeing all institutional client acquisition, on-boarding and program development. He will also assist in market strategy to introduce Nest Egg and their digital solution platform to more banks, credit unions and broker dealers. Additionally, Dowden is a partner at Nest Egg and will serve on the Board of Directors.

“I’m excited to join the Nest Egg team. Throughout my career I’ve worked with hundreds of financial institutions that have tried to incrementally improve their execution. I believe the Nest Egg technology and approach can truly revolutionize the financial services space,” Dowden says. “Using a data driven sales and service process, in conjunction with a modern technology platform, we can deliver meaningful results for financial institutions and their clients.”

Dowden was previously the president and CEO of a broker dealer holding company with over 400 bank and credit union clients and 3,500 financial advisers. Prior to that, Dowden was President and CEO of INVEST Financial and CUNA Brokerage.

He is an alumnus of Iowa State University and currently lives in Fairhope, Alabama.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005753/en/