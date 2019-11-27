Log in
Nest Thermostat and Hello Video Doorbell Black Friday 2019 Deals Listed by Deal Answers

11/27/2019 | 09:04pm EST

Nest discounts for Black Friday 2019 have been released and the company is discounting their smart thermostat and video doorbell for the sale. The company builds some of the best smart home devices that are available. Deal Answers lists their best Black Friday sales below:

These deals will be available at numerous stores including Best Buy, Home Depot, and more. Look around for the best pricing. The Nest Learning Thermostat is expected to be discounted to $179 for the sale. One of the few disadvantages of Nest is the price but these Black Friday prices make a difference. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Nest Products

Nest is most well-known for their smart thermostat. The Learning Thermostat will automatically adjust the temperature of a home according to a schedule. It also can sense motion and will turn on or off depending on if it knows someone is home. The company claims that it can save people significant energy by optimizing AC settings. The Nest Thermostat can also be controlled via a smartphone app.

Nest also has additional sensors that can be purchased to measure the temperature in different rooms of a house. This allows for more even cooling. It can be controlled through Amazon Alexa as well. Additionally, the company has a line of security cameras that can be installed to monitor a place remotely. The Nest Learning Thermostat is most often compared with Ecobee and Honeywell products.

The Nest Hello is a smart video doorbell that will monitor the front of a home and alert the homeowner to any suspicious activity. It has a much smaller profile when compared to the popular Ring Doorbell alternative. It also has two-way communication ability that allows the user to talk to anyone at the door through their phone. It does require a wired doorbell chime to work.

Black Friday sale availability, timing, and pricing will vary. Comparing options between multiple stores is a good way to get the best deal. It's not known if these deals will be live for Cyber Monday.

Nest makes great products with easy to understand user interfaces. Black Friday is by far the best time for people to make their homes smarter and the savings on Nest this year are good.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.


© Business Wire 2019
