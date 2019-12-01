Nest Thermostat and Hello Video Doorbell Cyber Monday 2019 Deals Listed by Deal Answers

Nest is continuing their sales on their smart thermostats and video doorbell through Cyber Monday. The discounts are substantial and the best ones are listed by Deal Answers below:

Nest sales are available at numerous stores including Best Buy and Home Depot. Each store controls their own starting and stopping times for sales and availability and pricing vary. Comparing deals across multiple stores is the best way to get the biggest discount. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Nest Products

Nest built its reputation on their popular smart thermostat. The Nest Learning Thermostat will automatically adjust a home’s temperature based on time of day, movement, outside temperature, and more. The company claims that users can save a substantial amount of money on heating and cooling costs by using their devices. Some utility companies offer credits for purchasing and installing smart thermostats.

Nest devices can be controlled through smartphone apps. Nest offers additional room sensors that can be placed around a home so that the thermostat can better optimize the temperature across the entire home.

The Nest Learning Thermostat can be controlled through Amazon Alexa. It is often compared with Ecobee and Honeywell thermostats. The Nest Thermostat E is a budget smart thermostat that offers almost all of the same features as the more expensive version.

Nest also offers a line of smart security cameras. They also have a video doorbell called the Nest Hello. The Nest Hello is often compared to the Ring Doorbell and it features a smaller design. The Nest Hello requires doorbell wiring to operate. These devices detect movement and notify the homeowner to any suspicious activity. Most also have a two way communication feature that can be used to communicate with someone at the door through a person’s phone.

Nest makes intuitive and easy to use products. Cyber Monday is one of the best times to make a home smarter while saving money.

