Nestlé : Invests Over RM100 Million to Establish MILO Manufacturing Centre

Petaling Jaya,

Oct 9, 2018

Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad is investing over RM100 million to expand its MILO factory in Chembong, Negeri Sembilan, in line with its strategy of driving strong, profitable and sustainable growth and investing in Malaysia as a key manufacturing hub for the Nestlé Group. This expansion, which is part of its continuous drive to improve efficiency and enhance competitiveness, will see the Group establishing its Chembong Factory as the world's biggest MILO Manufacturing Centre of Excellence.

To facilitate this, Nestlé Malaysia will be moving all existing MILO manufacturing operations from its Petaling Jaya (PJ) Factory to consolidate and expand MILO production at the Chembong Factory.

Mr Alois Hofbauer, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad said, 'This move is an investment to further strengthen our Nestlé presence in Malaysia. The MILO plant in Chembong is an integral part of the Company's business, supplying MILO domestically and contributing exports to over 20 countries. Through the concentration of our MILO operations and our investment of over RM100 million into the Chembong factory, we will not only be able to further upgrade production facilities and improve operational efficiencies, but also scale up capacity and make Chembong the biggest MILO Manufacturing Centre in the Nestlé world. This will help us to better meet growing local and export demand.'

Subsequently, Lactalis, a global leader in the dairy business with a presence in over 100 countries will acquire and take over operations of the PJ factory as well as Nestlé's market leading Chilled Dairy business. Lactalis plans to establish Malaysia as the operations hub of its Dairy business in ASEAN with plans to drive growth through an expanded portfolio of exciting new products.

'Nestlé remains positive on the Malaysian market and Malaysia as an export hub and we look forward to unlocking more growth opportunities in the future. We see great potential that these investments will allow us to strengthen our focus on strategic core businesses that can deliver good long-term growth and are aligned with evolving consumer needs. At the same time, this initiative will pave the way for the Chilled Dairy business and PJ factory to flourish under the new leadership of Lactalis,' concluded Mr Hofbauer,' concluded Mr Hofbauer.

About Nestlé Malaysia

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage manufacturer. Headquartered in Switzerland, Nestlé is present in 189 countries around the world, and our 328,000 employees are committed to Nestlé's purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. Our performance is driven by our Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategy. Since 1912, we have been nourishing Malaysians through our quality brands and products, whilst maintaining our Halal excellence and integrity. This is in line with our promise of delivering GOOD FOOD, GOOD LIFE to all. To learn more about how we have been nourishing Malaysians for over a century, do visit www.nestle.com.my or our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NestleMalaysia

For more information, please contact:

Immy Ooi

Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad

Tel: (+603) 7965 6729

Email: LayImm.Ooi1@MY.nestle.com

Joanne Lim or Yasmin Kadir

acorn communications

Tel: (+603) 7958 8348

Email: acorncommunications@acornco.com.my