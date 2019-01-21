Nestlé Skin Health : Opens Office in Malaysia

Asia Pacific footprint consolidated through new affiliate in Kuala Lumpur
Nestlé Skin Health, a global leader focused on enhancing quality of life
by delivering science-based solutions for skin health, today announced
the opening of a new office in Malaysia, which will help the company to
accelerate growth in the region.
The Malaysia affiliate is evidence of the company’s commitment to better
serve the needs of its customers and consumers while at the same time
more effectively tapping the ever-growing potential of the market.
Speaking about the office opening in Kuala Lumpur; Can Ongen, VP and
Head of International Markets, Nestlé Skin Health S.A, said; “Our vision
is to change the way the world thinks about skin health. With the
company making its debut in Kuala Lumpur, consumers and healthcare
professionals in the country can now expect an even broader range of
innovative skin health solutions developed to protect, serve and enhance
skin health.”
Fraser Halscheid, Head of Asiana & General Manager Singapore, Nestlé
Skin Health, said: “The decision to further expand in South-East Asia
and open a dedicated affiliate was a logical step in our business growth
strategy. We believe it is important to establish an on-the-ground
presence given how active we are in the market. Our dedicated local team
will allow us to establish even closer ties with our customers here and
better understand the nuances and needs of skin health consumers in the
country.”
Strong market potential
With a population of over 30 million, Malaysia has a dynamic and
diversified economy and continues to enjoy robust growth in consumer
spending. When it comes to skincare and personal healthcare, sensitive
skin care products are experiencing particularly favourable category
growth1 thus confirming the strong market potential for
Nestlé Skin Health.
Underscoring the popularity in Malaysia of the company’s
dermatologically-formulated consumer skincare range, Cetaphil was
recently awarded ‘Consumers’ Most Wanted Brand’ by Watson’s, the largest
health care and beauty care chain in Asia. Also in 2018, personal care
product chain, Guardian, conferred Cetaphil Baby with the award
for ‘Most Voted Brand of the Year’ in the baby skin care category.
Nael Itani, General Manager of Indonesia and South-East Asia Export
Markets, will guide the new affiliate under the stewardship of
South-East Asia Hub Head Fraser Halscheid. The Kuala Lumpur office will
be staffed by a local team, led by Commercial Director Cindy Tiu, with
additional support from Nestlé Skin Health colleagues in the region. The
team is very excited about the opportunity to take the business to the
next level in this fast-growing market.
About Nestlé Skin Health
Nestlé Skin Health’s mission is to enhance quality of life by delivering
science-based solutions for the health of skin, hair and nails. As one
of the category’s leading companies, Nestlé Skin Health conducts
ground-breaking product research to provide both the healthcare
community and the consumer with an ongoing progression of innovative
technologies and products to protect, serve and enhance skin health.
For more information, please visit www.nestleskinhealth.com
1 Source: Nielsen YTD Nov 2018 (Value)
