Nestlé Skin Health : Opens Office in Malaysia

Asia Pacific footprint consolidated through new affiliate in Kuala Lumpur

Nestlé Skin Health, a global leader focused on enhancing quality of life by delivering science-based solutions for skin health, today announced the opening of a new office in Malaysia, which will help the company to accelerate growth in the region.

The Malaysia affiliate is evidence of the company’s commitment to better serve the needs of its customers and consumers while at the same time more effectively tapping the ever-growing potential of the market.

Speaking about the office opening in Kuala Lumpur; Can Ongen, VP and Head of International Markets, Nestlé Skin Health S.A, said; “Our vision is to change the way the world thinks about skin health. With the company making its debut in Kuala Lumpur, consumers and healthcare professionals in the country can now expect an even broader range of innovative skin health solutions developed to protect, serve and enhance skin health.”

Fraser Halscheid, Head of Asiana & General Manager Singapore, Nestlé Skin Health, said: “The decision to further expand in South-East Asia and open a dedicated affiliate was a logical step in our business growth strategy. We believe it is important to establish an on-the-ground presence given how active we are in the market. Our dedicated local team will allow us to establish even closer ties with our customers here and better understand the nuances and needs of skin health consumers in the country.”

Strong market potential

With a population of over 30 million, Malaysia has a dynamic and diversified economy and continues to enjoy robust growth in consumer spending. When it comes to skincare and personal healthcare, sensitive skin care products are experiencing particularly favourable category growth1 thus confirming the strong market potential for Nestlé Skin Health.

Underscoring the popularity in Malaysia of the company’s dermatologically-formulated consumer skincare range, Cetaphil was recently awarded ‘Consumers’ Most Wanted Brand’ by Watson’s, the largest health care and beauty care chain in Asia. Also in 2018, personal care product chain, Guardian, conferred Cetaphil Baby with the award for ‘Most Voted Brand of the Year’ in the baby skin care category.

Nael Itani, General Manager of Indonesia and South-East Asia Export Markets, will guide the new affiliate under the stewardship of South-East Asia Hub Head Fraser Halscheid. The Kuala Lumpur office will be staffed by a local team, led by Commercial Director Cindy Tiu, with additional support from Nestlé Skin Health colleagues in the region. The team is very excited about the opportunity to take the business to the next level in this fast-growing market.

About Nestlé Skin Health

Nestlé Skin Health’s mission is to enhance quality of life by delivering science-based solutions for the health of skin, hair and nails. As one of the category’s leading companies, Nestlé Skin Health conducts ground-breaking product research to provide both the healthcare community and the consumer with an ongoing progression of innovative technologies and products to protect, serve and enhance skin health.

