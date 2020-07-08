Nestwave : Names Ambroise Popper as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Nestwave, a provider of geolocation IP and cloud services for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, announced today that Ambroise Popper has been named chief executive officer. Mr. Popper has extensive experience in the wireless and IoT industry, having held executive positions at Quantenna, acquired by ON Semi, and Sequans Communications where he was a co-founder. Former CEO Vincent Mouret is moving to the role of Chairman of the Board.

Nestwave’s geolocation solutions are used by IoT modem chip makers and DSP partners to enable low power and cost effective geolocation without the need for a dedicated positioning chipset, for asset tracking, personal trackers and a wide range of new applications. Nestwave is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing geolocation of things and cloud services market.

“I'm extremely excited to help lead Nestwave into the next exciting era of the company,” said Ambroise Popper, CEO of Nestwave. “We have made great progress this year, bringing in more funding, adding key talent, and advancing our product portfolio. I’m looking forward to expand on this strong base and further accelerate our growth in the geolocation market.”

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to have led Nestwave,” said Vincent Mouret, former CEO and now Chairman of the Board. “We have the highest degree of confidence that Ambroise’s leadership will further expand Nestwave’s geolocation technology.”

“With our world-class team and innovative technology, we are well positioned for growth as IoT deployments continue to scale,” added Rabih Chrabieh, founder and CTO.

The announcement follows growing momentum for the company. Following its initial seed funding in 2019, led by SOFIMAC Innovation and The Faktory, Nestwave was awarded in February 2020 the highly competitive Horizon 2020 / European Innovation Council grant and equity funding, bringing in $4M additional money.

About Nestwave

Nestwave SAS provides advanced, geolocation solutions to IoT modem and DSP vendors. Nestwave's patented, hybrid-signal technology eliminates the need for dedicated positioning chipsets and greatly reduces power consumption while improving localization accuracy in critical indoor and dense urban environments. www.nestwave.com.

