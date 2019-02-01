Log in
Net Insight signs key Sye agreement for live streaming

02/01/2019 | 02:01am EST

Stockholm, SwedenNet Insight today announces that it has signed an agreement with a US based Fortune 500 company for their consumer live video streaming service.

The Net Insight Sye solution enables the customer to create a broadcast grade user experience. Delivery to the customer includes synchronized, ultra-low latency streaming with fast channel changes, seamless ad insertion, network time shift and support for distribution across multiple content delivery networks.

The customer’s deployment of the Sye solution is expected to start in the first quarter 2019. The short-term financial impact for Net Insight is limited since revenue mainly is variable and tied to end-consumer streaming volumes. There are no volume commitments, however Net Insight has a positive view on the possible returns.

For further information, please contact:
Henrik Sund, CEO Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, henrik.sund@netinsight.net

This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 am CET on February 1, 2019.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight’s offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight’s solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/

© GlobeNewswire 2019
