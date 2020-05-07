Net International Reserves as at end-April 2020

News Release: 7 May 2020

BANK OF JAMAICA

NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES AND BASE MONEY INDICATORS

BASE MONEY INDICATORS (J$Mn.) March 2020 April 2020 Change Uses: Net Currency Issue 145,735.21 145,411.92 -323.28 Total Currency Issue 145,806.14 145,522.63 -283.52 Notes Issue 140,869.62 140,564.50 -305.12 Coins Issue 4,936.52 4,958.13 21.60 Less: Cash held by BOJ 70.94 110.70 39.77 Commercial Banks' Statutory Reserves 48,878.30 49,891.19 1,012.89 Commercial Banks' Current Account 1 47,391.19 40,269.60 -7,121.59 Monetary Base 2 242,004.70 235,572.71 -6,431.98 Sources: Net International Reserves 413,029.73 443,576.17 30,546.44 Assets 470,535.22 507,158.15 36,622.92 Liabilities -57,505.49 -63,581.97 -6,076.48 Net Domestic Assets -171,025.03 -208,003.46 -36,978.42 Net Claims on the Public Sector 106,366.47 122,134.53 15,768.05 Open Market Operations -41,981.82 -58,211.08 -16,229.26 Net Credit to Commercial Banks -73,493.81 -77,890.28 -4,396.46 Other -161,915.87 -194,036.63 -32,120.76 Total 242,004.70 235,572.71 -6,431.98

Note: Statutory cash reserve and current accounts of commercial banks are held at the Bank of Jamaica. 1/ Transaction balances and excess reserves. Data reflect credit balances only.

2/ Monetary Base is the aggregate of Net Currency Issue, Commercial Banks' Statutory Cash Reserves and Current Account.

BANK OF JAMAICA'S INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (US$Mn.) March 2020 April 2020 Change FOREIGN ASSETS 3,688.45 3,581.68 -106.77 Currency & Deposits 3,136.72 3,034.65 -102.08 Securities 328.38 323.42 -4.96 SDR & IMF Reserve Position 223.35 223.61 0.26

FOREIGN LIABILITIES 450.78 449.03 -1.74 IMF 450.78 449.03 -1.74 Other3 0.00 0.00 0.00 NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES 3,237.67 3,132.65 -105.03 Estimated Reserves in Weeks of Goods Imports 4 34.27 51.67 Estimated Reserves in Weeks of Goods & Services Imports 4 23.22 34.99

3/ Effective 1 March 2017, amounts previously included in other foreign liabilities are no longer a part of BOJ's total foreign liabilities.

4/ Based on estimated value of imports for FY 2019/2020