Net Worth of U.S. Households Fell in First Quarter

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- The net worth of U.S. households fell sharply in the first three months of this year as the coronavirus pandemic sent shock waves through the economy and caused equity prices to plummet.

Household net worth fell 5.6% in the first quarter from the previous three months to a seasonally adjusted $110.79 trillion, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. Most of the decline was attributable to a $7.8 trillion drop in the value of directly and indirectly held corporate equities, the central bank said.

Household debt rose about 1% in the first quarter from the fourth quarter, to $16.28 trillion. Business debt, meanwhile, rose more sharply, jumping 4.7% to $16.81 trillion, the Fed said.

The figures, published in a quarterly Fed report known as the Flow of Funds, show the beginning of the pandemic's impact on the U.S. economy.