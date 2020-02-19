Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NetAlly Announces AirMapper™ Site Survey App for EtherScope nXG to Speed and Simplify Wi-Fi Network Mapping

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 08:31pm EST

NetAlly delivers significant new functionality that simplifies network professionals’ task of generating Wi-Fi heatmaps, with enhanced performance visibility for AllyCare support program customers

PHOENIX, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at their vendor event at the Wireless LAN Professional’s Conference in Phoenix (#wlpc), NetAlly formally announced the upcoming release of the new AirMapper™ Site Survey app for EtherScope™ nXG Portable Network Expert. With AirMapper, EtherScope nXG users can now quickly and easily gather location-based Wi-Fi measurements and create visual heat maps of key performance metrics in the Link-Live Cloud Service. Ideal for quick site surveys for new deployments, validating changes, and fast performance verification, NetAlly is the first to provide a complete site survey and wired/wireless analysis solution in a handheld instrument.

Leveraging EtherScope nXG’s custom analysis hardware, AirMapper enables Wi-Fi network professionals to easily conduct enterprise-grade site surveys that include critical performance metrics such as noise, signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), data rates, interference and more, all without the use of any external device or complex site survey software.

“No laptop, no dongle, no tethered device – AirMapper provides our customers with the simplest solution for conducting fast and thorough site surveys,” says James Kahkoska, CTO at NetAlly. “Combined with its extensive arsenal of Ethernet and Wi-Fi analysis tools, the EtherScope has become the industry’s most comprehensive network validation and service assurance tool.”

The portability of the analyzer enables the user to quickly and easily measure key WLAN performance metrics in physical spaces – which is key to optimizing Wi-Fi networks – by taking the actual user experience of mobile devices into account. With the cloud-based Link-Live service creating powerful visualizations of the recorded data, centralized engineers can analyze test results from far-flung remote sites without travel and collaborate remotely to ensure Wi-Fi performance.

The app (by way of EtherScope nXG firmware update version 1.2) will be available in mid-April 2020 for download.

While the upgrade is available at no charge to all, customers with AllyCare (NetAlly’s premium service and support program) will get extended mapping functionality including critical Wi-Fi performance metrics, as well as web-based remote control of the instrument.

“This reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering additional value and capability to our AllyCare customers,” says Mike Parrottino, NetAlly CEO.

For more information about AirMapper Site Survey,  please visit https://netally.com/airmapper-site-survey.

About NetAlly
The NetAlly®  family of network test and analysis solutions have been helping network engineers and technicians better deploy, manage, and maintain today’s complex wired and wireless networks for decades. Since creating the industry’s first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis. With tools that include LinkRunner®, OneTouch™, AirCheck™, and more, NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see how NetAlly helps network professionals get their jobs done fast, visit https://netally.com.

Contact: Dan Klimke, NetAlly
Email: marketing@netally.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:02pCSM : Half year results announcement Dec 2019 Final
PU
10:01pGlobal Arachidonic Acid Market 2020-2024 | 7% CAGR Projection Through 2024 | Technavio
BU
10:01pALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares
BU
09:58pAUSTAR GOLD : January Operational Update
PU
09:58pKINGFISH : KFL NAV as at 19/2/20 - $1.7019
PU
09:58pNOMICS.COM : Launches Free Crypto Market Data CSV File Delivery
PR
09:42pPETRO RIO : Earnings release - 4q19 & 2019
PU
09:37pSmile Direct Club Stands Behind Its Doctors
GL
09:37pSMILEDIRECTCLUB : Smile Direct Club Stands Behind Its Doctors
AQ
09:32pPTT Exploration & Production, Total to Invest in Oman Exploration Block
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
2UBS names ING boss Ralph Hamers as its new CEO
3PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : 2019 Reserves Press Release
4ALAMOS GOLD INC. : Alamos Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Results
5China to take over HNA as coronavirus hits business - Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group