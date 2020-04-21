Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NetAlly Announces Availability of Four Major New Capabilities for its EtherScope™ nXG Network Analyzer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 11:59pm EDT

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following their commitment at the Wireless LAN Professional’s Conference in Phoenix (#wlpc) in February, NetAlly has released version 1.2 software for EtherScopeTM nXG Portable Network Expert.

“We continue our unprecedented pace in expanding the all-in-one versatility of the EtherScope nXG with new Wi-Fi survey, network monitoring, media validation and remote collaboration features,” says James Kahkoska, NetAlly CTO.

AirMapper Site Survey – With AirMapper, EtherScope nXG users can now quickly and easily gather location-based Wi-Fi measurements and create visual heat maps of key performance metrics in the Link-Live Cloud Service. Ideal for quick site surveys for new deployments, validating changes, and fast performance verification, NetAlly is the first to provide a complete site survey and wired/wireless analysis solution in a handheld instrument.

Lee Badman, Wi-Fi architect and blogger (@wirednot) said of the release, “The AirMapper Site Survey functionality adds another extremely useful dimension to the best overall network support tool on the market right now.”

Leveraging EtherScope nXG’s custom analysis hardware, AirMapper enables Wi-Fi network professionals to easily conduct enterprise-grade site surveys that include critical performance metrics such as signal coverage, noise, signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), and data rates, all without the use of any external device or complex site survey software.

Badman adds, “Data collection could not be easier, and Link-Live makes using that wireless signal data from anywhere possible. It’s nice that there are no other hardware requirements needed – site surveying is just one more tool in the impressive inventory of the EtherScope nXG’s capabilities.”

Multi-Gig Cabling/Link Validation – The growing adoption of Multi-Gig technology in the access layer (to provide higher bandwidth over existing cable plant) is meeting some concern by users who find their premise cabling systems are not able to support the higher speeds. Numerous factors can impair data transmission, and an insufficient signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) results in bouncing links or “downshifting” to lower speeds – a condition difficult to troubleshoot. EtherScope nXG’s link test now measures SNR and delay skew on all four pairs making diagnosis fast and easy.

Monitoring for Intermittent Issues – EtherScope nXG’s AutoTest feature that consolidates many different diagnostics into one easily executable test, can now be run in “Periodic Mode” to take multiple test samples over a time period. Ideal for investigating difficult intermittent issues, the data is automatically uploaded for analysis to the Link-Live Cloud Service, with error result notifications sent by email.

Simplified Remote Control – Already supporting VNC, an EtherScope nXG at a remote site can be used by centralized network experts with direct network access. But when working from home or accessing a unit on a different network behind Network Address Translation (NAT), direct VNC control is not possible. NetAlly solves this with their new Web Remote Control in Link-Live, providing engineers secure access to their EtherScope nXG analyzers from anywhere in the world

About NetAlly
The NetAlly®  family of network test and analysis solutions have been helping network engineers and technicians better deploy, manage, and maintain today’s complex wired and wireless networks for decades. Since creating the industry’s first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis. With tools that include LinkRunner®, LinkSprinter®, AirCheck™, and more, NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see how NetAlly helps network professionals get their jobs done fast, visit https://netally.com.

Contact: Dan Klimke, NetAlly
Email: marketing@netally.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f258479-a88b-43b7-b9f7-c01b942a5f72

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:36aPRESS RELEASE : Stable revenue in local currencies
TE
12:30aNEW WAVE ESPORTS : Divests Portion of Holdings in Even Matchup Gaming Inc. and Announces LOI for Acquisition of Interest in Anahit Therapeutics Ltd.
AQ
12:28aWAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Interim statement 01.01.2020-31.03.2020
PU
12:28aINTEL : Using Artificial Intelligence to Save Coral Reefs
PU
12:18aLeddarTech Partners with Ningbo Sunny Automotive Optech Co. Ltd to Accelerate LiDAR Deployment for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Autonomous Driving Applications
GL
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aWorkplace flexibility is vital to the recovery of the Australian economy
PU
12:08aFacebook to buy 10% stake in telco unit of India's Reliance Industries for $5.7 billion
RE
12:02aRISEN ENERGY : achieves strong results for 2019 with revenue increasing over 47%
AQ
12:02aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Signs Medical Cannabis Distribution Deal in Colombia With Locatel
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
2ALPHABET INC. : Facebook to buy 10% stake in telco unit of India's Reliance Industries for $5.7 billion
3UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : sells $1 billion of stock in fresh move to weather pandemic
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India's Jio -- Update
5Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-IT Market in Germany 2019-2023 | Adoption of IT by German SMEs to Boos..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group