NetAlly Announces Availability of Four Major New Capabilities for its EtherScope™ nXG Network Analyzer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following their commitment at the Wireless LAN Professional’s Conference in Phoenix (#wlpc) in February, NetAlly has released version 1.2 software for EtherScopeTM nXG Portable Network Expert.



“We continue our unprecedented pace in expanding the all-in-one versatility of the EtherScope nXG with new Wi-Fi survey, network monitoring, media validation and remote collaboration features,” says James Kahkoska, NetAlly CTO.

AirMapper Site Survey – With AirMapper, EtherScope nXG users can now quickly and easily gather location-based Wi-Fi measurements and create visual heat maps of key performance metrics in the Link-Live Cloud Service. Ideal for quick site surveys for new deployments, validating changes, and fast performance verification, NetAlly is the first to provide a complete site survey and wired/wireless analysis solution in a handheld instrument.

Lee Badman, Wi-Fi architect and blogger (@wirednot) said of the release, “The AirMapper Site Survey functionality adds another extremely useful dimension to the best overall network support tool on the market right now.”

Leveraging EtherScope nXG’s custom analysis hardware, AirMapper enables Wi-Fi network professionals to easily conduct enterprise-grade site surveys that include critical performance metrics such as signal coverage, noise, signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), and data rates, all without the use of any external device or complex site survey software.

Badman adds, “Data collection could not be easier, and Link-Live makes using that wireless signal data from anywhere possible. It’s nice that there are no other hardware requirements needed – site surveying is just one more tool in the impressive inventory of the EtherScope nXG’s capabilities.”

Multi-Gig Cabling/Link Validation – The growing adoption of Multi-Gig technology in the access layer (to provide higher bandwidth over existing cable plant) is meeting some concern by users who find their premise cabling systems are not able to support the higher speeds. Numerous factors can impair data transmission, and an insufficient signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) results in bouncing links or “downshifting” to lower speeds – a condition difficult to troubleshoot. EtherScope nXG’s link test now measures SNR and delay skew on all four pairs making diagnosis fast and easy.

Monitoring for Intermittent Issues – EtherScope nXG’s AutoTest feature that consolidates many different diagnostics into one easily executable test, can now be run in “Periodic Mode” to take multiple test samples over a time period. Ideal for investigating difficult intermittent issues, the data is automatically uploaded for analysis to the Link-Live Cloud Service, with error result notifications sent by email.

Simplified Remote Control – Already supporting VNC, an EtherScope nXG at a remote site can be used by centralized network experts with direct network access. But when working from home or accessing a unit on a different network behind Network Address Translation (NAT), direct VNC control is not possible. NetAlly solves this with their new Web Remote Control in Link-Live, providing engineers secure access to their EtherScope nXG analyzers from anywhere in the world

