NetBeez releases integration with Cisco Catalyst 9000 series at Cisco Live US 2019 (booth #3432)

06/04/2019 | 10:51am EDT

PITTSBURGH, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBeez, a company with WiFi, cloud and on-premise proactive network monitoring solutions for better end user experience, announces an integration to the Cisco Catalyst 9000 series switches.  This addition, along with the new availability of the NetBeez Docker agent will simplify and accelerate the deployment of remote network monitoring sensors.  The solution will be featured next week at Cisco Live 2019 and at the Tech Field Day briefing during the conference.

Organizations today are increasingly distributed across many locations with more complexity in their network infrastructure and without co-located IT staff on site.  Network engineers are faced with a new set of challenges in centrally architecting, maintaining and supporting a set of distributed networks and end users.  NetBeez brings visibility and simplifies network troubleshooting of remote locations by running continuous monitoring tests for LAN, WiFi, and Internet services.

“The NetBeez mission is to help IT quickly and easily solve network problems that affect employee productivity and by integrating out of the box with the leading campus network infrastructure product suite and the popular container technology for the desktop, we will make better network monitoring easier for more organizations,” said Stefano Gridelli, CEO of NetBeez.

The NetBeez App Hosting integration to Cisco Catalyst 9000 series switches embeds the NetBeez network performance monitoring into the leading network infrastructure for wired and WiFi campus environments giving network engineering teams full capabilities to proactively monitor and troubleshoot issues to reduce disruption to the end user. The integration with Cisco App Hosting is based on the newly released NetBeez Docker Agent.

The NetBeez Docker Agent brings the power of NetBeez to the end user, with easily installable containers for Docker Desktop environments.  This makes it easier to integrate the end user desktop into the monitoring solution to detect and troubleshoot network issues that affect employee productivity.

More Information

About NetBeez
NetBeez, Inc. is a network performance monitoring company that provides network engineers with data and intelligence to successfully manage the most complex network infrastructures.  Dedicated hardware and software monitoring agents test LAN, WAN, and WiFi networks from the user perspective, measuring and reporting KPI of service quality.  NetBeez helps distributed enterprises maximize the value of their network infrastructure, reducing network downtime and allowing IT to quickly detect, troubleshoot, and repair network issues.  For more information, visit www.netbeez.net or follow us on Twitter at @NetBeez.

Media and Analyst Contact
Jessica Hyland
pr@netbeez.net
+1-844-638-2339 x702

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
