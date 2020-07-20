Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NetBet Italy has welcomed Red Rake games

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 01:40am EDT

ROME, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Italian online gambling market has announced a collaboration between the game provider, Red Rake Gaming, and NetBet.it online casino. 

A decision taken after the great success already achieved by this union in other countries including Romania and the UK. Red Rake takes its place at the table of NetBet Italy’s partners, alongside some of the most famous online games providers in the world.

In addition to the website's extensive catalogue, a new bunch of slots and board games such as Super 7 Star and Ryan O’Bryan are cared for in every detail and unpackable gameplay is added. These are essential features required to pass all NetBet’s quality tests. It is thanks to its high standards that NetBet was picked in the All Star Game online casinos draft. The numerous licenses obtained by the company on four different continents are the result of 19 years of constant commitment. An upward trend that has been unstoppable since the beginning of 2001.     

The words of our historic CEO, Gabriela Arnautu, are enough to express the importance of this new adventure: "We are extremely pleased with the work done so far between Red Rake and NetBet. With the addition of Italy, we are sure that this partnership will last a long time as we hope to expand into more and more markets.”

Contact: pr@netbet.it

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:07aTELECOM ITALIA S P A : Huawei Italy executive says TIM decision not political - newspaper
RE
02:06aTAGMASTER PUBL : - Mastering the Crisis
AQ
02:05aSOFTBANK : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation
PU
02:05aINSTEM : Half Year Trading Update
PU
02:05aSEGRO : National distribution hub completed ahead of schedule at SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway
PU
02:05aEISAI : Smartphone App for Vital Signs Measurement of Patients With the Novel Coronavirus Infection Experimental Study Project Adopted as AMED Project
AQ
02:05aEURONAV : Share Buyback
AQ
02:05aALADDIN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES : develops fully automated deep learning process to detect and distinguish COVID-19 from other diseases from CT images /research study published on IEEE Access
EQ
02:05aVILLEROY & BOCH AG : Coronavirus crisis leads to lower revenue and earnings
EQ
02:02aTOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Announces Significant Cascadura Independent Reserves Evaluation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'
2JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG : EXCLUSIVE: Global banks scrutinize their Hong Kong clients for pro-democracy ties, sour..
3KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Dutch health tech company Philips says will return to growt..
4VALNEVA SE : VALNEVA : French vaccines group Valneva to participate in UK's COVID-19 response programme
5TESLA, INC. : Alibaba-backed EV maker Xpeng raises $500 million
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group