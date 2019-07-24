Log in
NetDocuments OCR powered by contentCrawler cloud is now available in Australia

07/24/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Organizations in Australia can now benefit from NetDocuments OCR without having their data processed overseas.

NetDocuments, the leading secure cloud-based content services platform for law firms, corporate legal teams and compliance departments, today announced NetDocuments OCR, its exclusive integration with DocsCorp, is available to Australian and Asia Pacific clients for the first time. NetDocuments OCR is an Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and image compression technology delivered as a secured cloud-to-cloud service without requiring any on-premises software to be installed. NetDocuments OCR is powered by DocsCorp’s patented contentCrawler, a cloud-based content analysis technology, maintaining NetDocuments market-leading compliance standards and service-level standards.

All document processing happens in the NetDocuments OCR Microsoft Azure Australian cloud, so clients can be confident their information never leaves the region. This allows law firms to meet any data sovereignty obligations they may have under Australian law and ensure their own clients their data is safe. Processing in Australia also enables a faster and more secure service, so OCR and compression processing won’t impact productivity or security.

DocsCorp President and Co-Founder Dean Sappey said, “it’s exciting to see NetDocuments OCR expand into Australia where so many organizations need secure OCR processing to find non-searchable documents. Data security and protection has always been at the forefront of DocsCorp’s mission, and we are delighted to partner with a company that shares these same values.”

NetDocuments’ SVP of Partners Leonard Johnson added: “We are extremely excited to see the acceleration of the NetDocuments OCR solution across North America and now into Australia and the Asia Pacific region. By collaborating with an innovative partner like DocsCorp, we will continue to deliver secure cloud-to-cloud integrations and solutions that bolster the NetDocuments platform.”

For any NetDocuments and DocsCorp customers interested in scheduling a demo of NetDocuments OCR or looking for more details, please contact info@netdocuments.com.

About NetDocuments

Founded in 1999, with more than 2,500 enterprise customers worldwide, NetDocuments is the legal industry’s most trusted cloud-based content services and workflow platform. Complete with state-of-the-art built-in security, compliance and governance solutions, NetDocuments offers document management, email management and collaboration technology complete with disaster recovery, enterprise search, and matter centricity features. For more information about NetDocuments, please visit www.netdocuments.com.

About DocsCorp

DocsCorp designs easy-to-use software and services for document professionals who use enterprise content management systems. We provide solutions for metadata removal, document processing, PDF manipulation, and document comparison. DocsCorp is a global brand with customers located in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and beyond. Find out more at docscorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Blog


