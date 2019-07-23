Log in
NetMedia Group : takes over the management of financial platform Investing.com's European advertising space

07/23/2019 | 04:08am EDT

NetMedia Group, media B2B leader in Europe in the world of business information, and Investing.com, secondlargest financial services and information platform in Europe, are to form a partnership, with NetMedia Group handling the sales of advertising space for Investing.com.

With average traffic of over 21 million unique users totaling over 175 million sessions in 31 countries, Investing.com is one of the top three global financial websites and has themost downloaded financial management app.

For Investing.com, the aim of the new partnership is to maximize digital advertising revenue through the NetMedia Group's European teams. NetMedia Group's goal is to expand its advertising services by offering a new vertical market for finance, in order to boost the range of services it has available to decision-makers for upper socio-professional target groups.

About NetMedia Group:

NetMedia Group is a B2B media group located in five countries across Europe; it employs nearly 150 staff members and has a turnover exceeding 20 million euros. One of the Group's strengths is its 15 recognized brands, including Marketing, Chef d'Entreprise, ActionCo, Décision Achats, Daf Mag, Silicon, and ITespresso. It has nearly 4.5 million unique visitors a month to its platforms.

For more information: https://www.netmedia.group

About Investing.com:

Investing.com is one of the top three global financial websites, providing real-time data, quotes, charts, financial tools, breaking news and analysis across 250 exchanges around the world in 44 language editions. With more than 21 million monthly users, and over 180 million sessions, Investing.com is one of the Top 3 financial platforms worldwide.

For more information: https://www.investing.com/

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.


© Business Wire 2019
