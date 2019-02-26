NetMotion Software : Announces ‘Aware' Update – The First-Ever Solution to Give Visibility and Control of Any Device on Any Network

With granular awareness and control, IT teams can secure and manage
iOS, Android and Windows mobile devices outside the corporate firewall NetMotion®
Software, the leader in mobile enterprise productivity solutions,
today announced comprehensive awareness enhancements to its
award-winning Mobility software and new visual dashboards for its
intelligence platform, Mobile IQ. New features added in the “Aware”
release include dynamic web filtering enhancements to secure and manage
mobile worker access to web applications and domains across any network.
For example, if a user roams to an unsecure WiFi network, dynamic web
filters can automatically enable encryption or block web application and
domain access to protect the user and prevent security risks. Combined
with new visual dashboards available in Mobile IQ, this gives IT an
unprecedented level of visibility and security control over the web
resources users, devices and applications are accessing.
An October 2018 study, Greatest
Mobility Security Threats in the Enterprise,
found that professional workforces are unable to adequately protect
their workers while they are outside the corporate firewall. According
to the study, nearly 50 percent of mobile workers spend the majority of
their worktime connected to public Wi-Fi and carrier networks.
Businesses reported that data leakage was a top security concern, yet
over 60 percent of enterprises lack tools to audit when a device
connects to a third-party network and half were unsure how to monitor
device traffic and server connections when a device was outside of the
corporate firewall. More than half did not require users to connect to a
corporate network through a secure VPN making these devices a security
risk.
“NetMotion’s Aware release expands our policy and intelligence
capabilities to dynamically and proactively give IT robust visibility
over security and compliancy risks and the ability to enforce policies
across any network. NetMotion is continuing our focus on delivering
intelligent security solutions that give IT proactive ways to manage
their mobile workforces. We’re bringing powerful new options to help
businesses protect themselves and their employees beyond the corporate
firewall,” said Christopher Kenessey, CEO and President at NetMotion
Software.
NetMotion’s software gives enterprises the robust toolset needed to
protect workers when connected to non-corporate, public networks. The
software gives unprecedented visibility and control over mobile
deployments and empowers IT by automatically solving mobility problems,
enhancing mobile performance, ensuring security and compliancy, and
controlling data usage and costs across any network.
Key features in the Aware release:
-
Dynamic web filtering provides awareness and controls access to
unsanctioned domains and websites, ensuring worker security and
productivity.
-
Full visibility into the web resources accessed by users, devices, and
applications.
-
Enforce security and compliance policies for any network.
-
Biometric authentication enhancements including facial recognition for
increased user & device security.
-
Japanese localisation for multinational customers using Mobile IQ.
