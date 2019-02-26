Log in
NetMotion Software : Announces ‘Aware' Update – The First-Ever Solution to Give Visibility and Control of Any Device on Any Network

02/26/2019 | 08:11am EST

With granular awareness and control, IT teams can secure and manage iOS, Android and Windows mobile devices outside the corporate firewall NetMotion® Software, the leader in mobile enterprise productivity solutions, today announced comprehensive awareness enhancements to its award-winning Mobility software and new visual dashboards for its intelligence platform, Mobile IQ. New features added in the “Aware” release include dynamic web filtering enhancements to secure and manage mobile worker access to web applications and domains across any network. For example, if a user roams to an unsecure WiFi network, dynamic web filters can automatically enable encryption or block web application and domain access to protect the user and prevent security risks. Combined with new visual dashboards available in Mobile IQ, this gives IT an unprecedented level of visibility and security control over the web resources users, devices and applications are accessing.

An October 2018 study, Greatest Mobility Security Threats in the Enterprise, found that professional workforces are unable to adequately protect their workers while they are outside the corporate firewall. According to the study, nearly 50 percent of mobile workers spend the majority of their worktime connected to public Wi-Fi and carrier networks. Businesses reported that data leakage was a top security concern, yet over 60 percent of enterprises lack tools to audit when a device connects to a third-party network and half were unsure how to monitor device traffic and server connections when a device was outside of the corporate firewall. More than half did not require users to connect to a corporate network through a secure VPN making these devices a security risk.

“NetMotion’s Aware release expands our policy and intelligence capabilities to dynamically and proactively give IT robust visibility over security and compliancy risks and the ability to enforce policies across any network. NetMotion is continuing our focus on delivering intelligent security solutions that give IT proactive ways to manage their mobile workforces. We’re bringing powerful new options to help businesses protect themselves and their employees beyond the corporate firewall,” said Christopher Kenessey, CEO and President at NetMotion Software.

NetMotion’s software gives enterprises the robust toolset needed to protect workers when connected to non-corporate, public networks. The software gives unprecedented visibility and control over mobile deployments and empowers IT by automatically solving mobility problems, enhancing mobile performance, ensuring security and compliancy, and controlling data usage and costs across any network.

Key features in the Aware release:

  • Dynamic web filtering provides awareness and controls access to unsanctioned domains and websites, ensuring worker security and productivity.
  • Full visibility into the web resources accessed by users, devices, and applications.
  • Enforce security and compliance policies for any network.
  • Biometric authentication enhancements including facial recognition for increased user & device security.
  • Japanese localisation for multinational customers using Mobile IQ.

ENDS

About NetMotion Software

NetMotion Mobile Performance and Operational Intelligence solutions give IT teams the ability to monitor, alert and dynamically make decisions using real-time data and analytics. Thousands of enterprises around the world depend on the company’s solutions to improve the performance, visibility and security for their mobile workers. NetMotion has received numerous awards for its technology and customer support. The company consistently receives an impressive customer satisfaction Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 91, significantly exceeding NPS averages in the technology and telecom industries. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Visit www.netmotionsoftware.com.

NetMotion, NetMotion Mobility, NetMotion Diagnostics and NetMotion Mobile IQ are registered trademarks of NetMotion Software, Inc. All other trade names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
