NetMotion Software: New Research Exposes Lack of Network and Device Usage Visibility Increasing Corporate Security Risks

According to a new study titled, Greatest Mobile Security Threats in
the Enterprise, a significant lack of visibility into devices and
networks is putting businesses at risk for data leakage and phishing
attacks. The study, conducted by Enterprise Mobility Exchange and
commissioned by NetMotion
Software, showed that nearly 50 percent of mobile workers spend the
majority of their worktime connected to non-corporate public Wi-Fi and
carrier networks. Of that 50 percent, over 27 percent claim to connect
to non-corporate owned networks more than 76 percent of the time. And,
over 60 percent lack tools to audit when a device connects to a
third-party network. Over half of the companies were also unsure how to
even monitor device data traffic and to which servers users were
connected to, beyond their corporate firewalls.
“Our study showed that it’s impossible to devise effective strategies
for mitigating mobile security threats if you don’t know what devices
are doing for a large part of the time they’re in use,” said Dorene
Rettas, Managing Director, Enterprise Mobility Exchange. “Moreover, the
widespread use of third-party networks creates a blind spot that needs
to be addressed in order to make devices truly secure.”
In addition to data leakage and phishing attacks, other threats such as
insecure applications, spyware and network spoofing were also
highlighted as top concerns. While most respondents indicated having
some level of mobile security policies to mitigate risks, roughly
one-third didn’t actively enforce them. Despite the potential for unsafe
user behavior that might compromise the security of corporate
information, more than a third (36 percent) do not provide employees
with security training.
The research also uncovered that, even as organisations recognise the
threats, they are somewhat complacent to address them. Nearly half of
those who provided an answer (49 percent) could not determine the number
of mobile security incidents that took place in the previous year. And
66 percent of the companies do not require users to connect through a
secured VPN to access corporate data, jeopardising their internal
networks.
“As office and field work continues to demand always-on access to
applications, it’s in an organisation’s best interest to provide
employees secure access to a variety of Wi-Fi and carrier networks,”
added Christopher Kenessey, CEO & President for NetMotion. “But
enterprises still have a way to go to ensure visibility and security
over device and user behaviour across networks outside the firewall.”
“With a large number of field workers connecting to non-corporate,
unsecured networks, organisations need real-time data gathering tools to
stay ahead of the security threats in today’s mobile workplace,” said
Nick McQuire, Vice President of Global Enterprise Research for CCS
Insight. “Visibility and actionable analytics are required for IT
organisations to monitor their devices and networks in order to mitigate
security risks.”
The Greatest Mobile Security Threats in the Enterprise study was
conducted in the United States in July and August 2018. It reached more
than 130 respondents at companies with corporately owned mobile devices
(phones, tablets, laptops) across financial, government, warehousing and
other industries.
For more information on the Greatest Mobile Security Threats in the
Enterprise study, download the complete report.
About NetMotion Software
NetMotion Mobile Performance and Operational Intelligence solutions give
IT teams the ability to monitor, alert and dynamically make decisions
using real-time data and analytics. Thousands of enterprises around the
world depend on the company’s solutions to improve the performance,
visibility and security for their mobile workers. NetMotion has received
numerous awards for its technology and customer support. The company
consistently receives an impressive customer satisfaction Net Promoter
Score (NPS) of 91, significantly exceeding NPS averages in the
technology and telecom industries. The company is headquartered in
Seattle, Washington. Visit www.netmotionsoftware.com.
NetMotion, NetMotion Mobility, NetMotion Diagnostics and NetMotion
Mobile IQ are registered trademarks of NetMotion Software, Inc. All
other trade names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property
of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005302/en/