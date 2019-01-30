Log in
NetNumber CEO and Deutsche Telekom Executive to Host Session on Modernizing the Telco Architecture at MWC19 Barcelona

01/30/2019 | 05:01am EST

Lowell, MA, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHO:

0_medium_KevinP-Color-04262018.jpg


1_medium_NetNumber_Final1_1536078640624.jpg


Kevin Peters, NetNumber president and chief strategy officer, and Ulf Koester, head of the International Network Infrastructure of inter-carrier Voice and Signaling services at Deutsche Telekom, Technology & Innovationswill deliver a Power Hour 90 session entitled “When Blue Meets Magenta:  When a Vendor and Operator Collaborate”at this year's GSMA Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona.  Power Hour sessions are part of the GSMA Partner Programme, which are developed and presented by today’s industry visionaries and provide valuable knowledge about the rapidly growing mobile ecosystem.

 

 Join the executives for an informative discussion and refreshments.

 

WHEN:

Mr. Peters and Mr. Koester will speak on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00 - 11:30 am Local Time.

 

WHERE:

MWC19 Barcelona

Hall 8, Theatre D

Fira Gran Via

Barcelona

 

WHAT:

As a leading global wholesale carrier, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier handles 28 billion voice minutes per year and 3500 petabytes of IP throughput a month. The International Network Infrastructure unit has built a network that enables innovation and scale through close collaboration with its vendor NetNumber. 

 

NetNumber provides the signaling ecosystem platform for modernizing the telco architecture and supporting the transition to digital business. Ulf Koester, head of the International Network Infrastructure of inter-carrier Voice and Signaling services at Deutsche Telekom, Technology & Innovations will join Kevin Peters, NetNumber President and CEO on stage. Mr. Koester is driving the transformation from legacy production environments to software-based and virtualized solutions of DT’s inter-carrier service hub platforms. Mr. Peters came out of retirement from AT&T to lead NetNumber. 

 

As NetNumber Blue meets Deutsche Telekom Magenta, these two executives will lead an interactive dialogue on how to architect a scalable and virtualized network designed with simplification, automation, and use of customer and signaling data to enable intelligence at the forefront. The executives will discuss the capabilities needed for success today and in 5G, and how to build the right network foundation for innovation and growth while highlighting some mutually discovered “pitfalls” that carriers should avoid.

 

NetNumber will be exhibiting in Hall 7, Stand 7D81.  To learn more about NetNumber, visit https://www.netnumber.com/gsma-mobile-world-congress-2019-barcelona/

 

To schedule a meeting with Mr. Peters or other NetNumber executives at MWC19 Barcelona, or to request a complementary exhibit pass to attend the Power Hour 90 session, send email to Kim Gibbons at kgibbons@netnumber.com

# # #

About NetNumber
NetNumber, Inc. brings nearly 20 years of experience delivering innovative signaling control solutions that enable carriers to accelerate implementation of new services across multiple generations of networks, while dramatically simplifying the core network and reducing operating costs.  Today, we are the leading provider of Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) solutions on which additional services such as number portability data and global code range data easily can be added.

Attachment 

Jim Gayton
NetNumber
jgayton@netnumber.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
