NetNumber Enhances Service Provider Offering to Enterprise Customers with Virtual Networks

02/06/2019

Lowell, MA, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
LOWELL, Mass. — Feb. 6, 2019 — NetNumber announced today it is addressing the challenge enterprises face controlling access of mobile subscribers to network services.  Working with service providers, NetNumber has developed a virtual solution to enable authentication and accounting between enterprises and service provider networks. This new solution is delivered in the NetNumber TITAN centralized signaling and routing (CSRC) platform, which provides a common, virtualized infrastructure for all signaling control, routing policy enforcement and subscriber database services in the network.  TITAN enables operators to accelerate the implementation of new services across multiple generations of networks, historically from 2G to 4G and now including 5G.

Matt Rosenberg, NetNumber Chief Revenue Officer


“As operators expand services to address enterprise market opportunities with virtual networks, there is a growing need for additional layers of control for enterprises,” explained Matt Rosenberg, Chief Revenue Officer for NetNumber.  “NetNumber TITAN enables operators to address these complexities in enterprise networks.”

 

Sue Rudd, Director Service Provider Analysis at Strategy Analytics, added “Enterprises increasingly look to their service providers for network-based security enhancements not only to ensure that data and communications are secure between mobile devices and their corporate networks, but also to guarantee that only authorized users and devices gain access. This unique combination of signaling control, policy enforcement and database authentication enables business users to secure SD-WAN and future virtual 5G services as they are deployed.”

 

Today, TITAN is deployed on more than 350 servers across five continents.  Its robust subscriber data management capability supports more than 200 billion transactions per month.

 

To schedule a meeting with a NetNumber representative at MWC19 Barcelona, contact sales@netnumber.com.  NetNumber will be exhibiting in Hall 7, Stand 7D81.  To learn more about NetNumber, visit https://www.netnumber.com/gsma-mobile-world-congress-2019-barcelona/


About NetNumber
NetNumber, Inc. brings nearly 20 years of experience delivering innovative signaling control solutions that enable carriers to accelerate implementation of new services across multiple generations of networks, while dramatically simplifying the core network and reducing operating costs.  Today, we are the leading provider of Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) solutions on which additional services such as number portability data and global code range data easily can be added. 

Kim Gibbons
NetNumber
+1 408-398-5223
kgibbons@netnumber.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
