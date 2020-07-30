Log in
NetNumber Named to Exeleon's 100 Best Companies to Watch Out For in 2020

07/30/2020 | 11:01am EDT

LOWELL, Mass., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber announced today it has been recognized by Exeleon Magazine in its inaugural issue of 100 Best Companies.  The magazine features leading players in business and shares their journey of excellence to inspire aspiring leaders across the globe.  More than 6000 companies were evaluated for this recognition based on the following criteria:  corporate vision, successful innovations, contribution to the industry, financial performance, among others.    

NetNumber has been recognized for innovations such as its TITAN and newly announced TITAN.IUM™ platforms that enable telco customers to transition from 2G to 5G and leverage integrated data services for powerful insights and solutions.  The result of NetNumber’s unique approach is an increase in “network efficiency with vertical and horizontal scaling” without any hindrances. Customers can “deploy and optimize the signaling core and integrate security and telco data to create new service offerings and achieve ROI more quickly.”  The company’s vision and work ethic and focus on simplicity, scale and speed were also applauded by the editorial team of Exeleon Magazine.

“The telecom industry is undergoing a massive technological and software transformation in preparation for the introduction of 5G and the use cases it enables,” said Kevin Peters, NetNumber chief executive officer. “NetNumber has been working with telecom operators around the globe to pre-position their networks to take advantage of these fundamental shifts. We are honored to be recognized for our unique and comprehensive intergenerational™ platform approach that enables our customers to retain the strengths of their existing networks while capitalizing on the promise of the future technologies. This tribute celebrates the hard work and customer focus embedded in everything we do.”

Learn more about NetNumber solutions at www.netnumber.com or by contacting sales@netnumber.com.

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings 20 years of experience delivering platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like private networks and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry’s most robust signaling platforms. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions help secure networks against current/emerging threats.

# # #

Attachments 

Kim Gibbons
NetNumber
408-398-5223
kgibbons@netnumber.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
