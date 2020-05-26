Log in
NetSTREIT Hires Trish McBratney as Chief Accounting Officer

05/26/2020 | 04:09pm EDT

Accounting and Administrative Leader Further Solidifies Senior Management Team

NetSTREIT Corp, a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas, that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease properties of industry leading retailers nationwide, announces the appointment of Trish McBratney, CPA as its Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer. Ms. McBratney most recently worked at American Bath Group, Inc. as its Chief Accounting Officer where she led the accounting, reporting and budgeting activity for the consumer products manufacturer. Prior to her tenure at American Bath Group, Ms. McBratney served as Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer for Mill Creek Residential Trust, a private real estate investment, development and construction company. While at Mill Creek Residential Trust, in addition to her Accounting oversight responsibilities, she managed all administrative functions including information technology, human resources, risk management and legal. Ms. McBratney also worked at CyrusOne, Inc., a publicly traded REIT as Chief Accounting Officer and Controller, and Deloitte & Touche, LLP., one of the world’s largest public accounting firms. Ms. McBratney has significant experience in technical accounting, SEC reporting and the development of teams and processes to support growing business enterprises. Trish is the fourth senior executive to join NetSTREIT in 2020, joining Andrew Blocher (Chief Financial Officer), Randy Haugh (Senior Vice President, Finance) and Chad Shafer (Senior Vice President, Underwriting) as NetSTREIT pursues a strategy focused on the ownership of high quality NNN retail and service assets throughout the US.

“We are tremendously happy to have Trish join NetSTREIT, and further solidify the executive leadership team as we grow NetSTREIT’s single-tenant net-lease platform,” said Andy Blocher, Chief Financial Officer of NetSTREIT. “Her extensive real estate experience, accounting knowledge and leadership skills will be significant assets as we pursue our operational and financial goals.”

About NetSTREIT

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail (STNLR) properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality STNLR properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NetSTREIT aims to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country in order to generate consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors. For more information on NetSTREIT, please visit www.netstreit.com.


© Business Wire 2020
