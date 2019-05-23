Netafim USA : Awarded $2 Million By CalRecycle To Expand Its Closed-Loop Dripline Recycling Operation

Drip Irrigation Leader To Further Its Commitment To Turning The Plastic Waste Stream Into A Supply Stream for Sustainable Agriculture

Netafim USA, a subsidiary of Netafim Ltd. – the global leader of smart irrigation solutions, has been awarded a $2.01 million grant from the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) through the state’s Recycled Fiber, Plastic, and Glass Grant Program.

One of five awarded grants, the $2.01 million award will fund the expansion of Netafim’s closed-loop recycling operation to collect, shred, wash, and pelletize an additional 9,612 tons per year of used irrigation tubing at the end of the material’s useful life. The recycled material will be remanufactured into new irrigation tubing. The expansion will also contribute to the state’s economic growth with the creation of 15 new jobs.

Netafim USA first pioneered the process of utilizing recycled content in the manufacturing of driplines as a way to meet LEED green building rating and certification requirements. After opening its California-based recycling facility in 2007, Netafim made significant investments in research and testing. The company perfected a proprietary process that enabled the use of recycled content in the manufacturing of driplines without sacrificing the performance and quality standards that growers expect from Netafim.

“Today’s farmer is under increased pressure to minimize the environmental impact of farming and enhance their supply chain sustainability,” said Mike Hemman, President and CEO of Netafim USA. “As the industry leader, it is our responsibility to extend our focus beyond innovative drip irrigation technologies to also include developing and implementing processes for minimizing the impact that plastic waste has on the environment.”

The award comes on the heels of Netafim’s launch of Streamline X ReGen, an innovative dripline designed for short-cycle crop agricultural applications that contains material from recycled driplines.

“The grant will allow us to expand our recycling operation and strengthen our commitment to sustainable agriculture. Our recent launch of Streamline X Regen, our new dripline removal and collection service, and the irrigation industry’s first wholly-owned recycling facility underscore our commitment to sustainable agriculture,” added Hemman.

ABOUT NETAFIM USA

Netafim USA, based in Fresno, CA, develops and manufactures drip irrigation systems for agriculture, landscape & turf, greenhouse & nursery, mining and wastewater. Netafim offers an extensive range of irrigation solutions including driplines, filters, sprinklers, valves, water meters and automation equipment for complete dripline system installations. For more information go to www.netafimusa.com.

