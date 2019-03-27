Netafim USA : Ushers In A New Era in Sustainable Farming With The Release of Streamline X ReGen™ Containing Recycled Content

Netafim
USA, a subsidiary of Netafim Ltd. – the global leader of smart
irrigation solutions, has taken bold steps to advance its commitment to
sustainable agriculture and address the supply chain sustainability
needs of today’s growers with the launch of STREAMLINE
X ReGen.
Netafim's STREAMLINE X ReGen is the first dripline to successfully address the supply chain sustainability needs of today's growers.
Designed for use in short-cycle, single-use crop applications, and
containing material from recycled driplines, Streamline X ReGen bolsters
Netafim’s existing commitment to sustainable agriculture that already
includes a dripline removal and collection service, as well as the
industry’s first wholly-owned recycling facility. Netafim’s Streamline X
ReGen reduces labor costs, improves crop uniformity, eliminates the
spread of soil-borne pathogens and supports the supply chain
sustainability demands of modern farming with a complete closed-loop
solution for their plastic waste needs.
In addition to containing recycled content, Streamline X ReGen is also
engineered with the same features that make the Streamline™
X family of driplines, the industry’s toughest dripline available.
Built with the always reliable, field proven Streamline drippers and a
unique interior and exterior ribbed structure that protects the pipe
from abrasion related leaks, and makes installation and retrieval a
smoother process.
“The introduction of Streamline X ReGen to the agricultural market is a
direct result of listening to growers express their need for an
irrigation solution that not only delivers water and nutrient
efficiencies, but also fills a void in their sustainable supply chain,”
said John Vikupitz, CEO and President of Netafim USA. “Having pioneered
the technology over 50 years ago, Netafim has consistently set itself
apart in the market by delivering innovative solutions while
continuously researching ways to become more efficient. With Streamline
X ReGen, we challenge the rest of the industry to follow our lead and do
more to address the sustainability challenges that will define the
future of farming.”
As the industry leader, Netafim USA first began the process of utilizing
recycled content in the manufacturer of driplines to meet the LEED
(Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building rating
and certification requirements of various industries. After opening its
California-based recycling facility in 2007, and making significant
investments in research, development, engineering and testing for more
than decade, Netafim perfected a proprietary process that enabled the
use of recycled content in the manufacture of driplines without
sacrificing the performance and quality standards that growers expect
from Netafim.
“Netafim Streamline X ReGen is the result of more than a decade spent
researching, refining, and perfecting the process of utilizing recycled
content to manufacture driplines. We are planning to continue investing
in our proprietary technology as well as in expanding our capacity and
capabilities to serve the changing agriculture marketplace, now and in
the future,” added Vikupitz.
For more information on Streamline X ReGen, the first agriculture
dripline design to address the supply chain sustainability challenges of
modern farming, visit www.NetafimStreamlineX.com/ReGen.
Visit www.NetafimStreamlineX.com
for more information on Streamline X, the toughest dripline ever
made.
ABOUT NETAFIM USA
Netafim USA, based in Fresno, CA, develops and manufactures drip
irrigation systems for agriculture, landscape & turf, greenhouse
& nursery, mining and wastewater. Netafim offers an extensive range of
irrigation solutions including driplines, filters, sprinklers, valves,
water meters and automation equipment for complete dripline system
installations. For more information go to www.netafimusa.com.
