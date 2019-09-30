Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Netalogue Technologies Plc - Results of 2019 AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 06:17am EDT

Netalogue Technologies plc

Results of AGM

Date: Friday 27th September 2019 @ 10:00

Venue: Netalogue Technologies plc, Baglan Bay Innovation Centre, Central

Avenue, Baglan Bay, Port Talbot, West Glamorgan, SA12 7AX.

Officers Attending: Nick Barley (Chairman), Richard Condon (Director), Andrew

Robathan (Managing Director), Craig Williams (Director).

The Chairman opened the meeting, noted that there was a quorum present and,

with the permission of the meeting, took the Notice as read.

Ordinary Resolutions

1.    THAT the Directors' Report and audited accounts of the Company for the

year ended 31st March 2019 be received and adopted

The resolution was put to the meeting and declared carried.

2.    THAT Craig Williams be re-elected as a director of the Company by rotation

in accordance with the Articles of Association.

The resolution was put to the meeting and declared carried.

3.     THAT Richard Condon be re-appointed as a Director of the Company by

rotation in accordance with the Articles of Association.

The resolution was put to the meeting and declared carried.

4.    THAT PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP be re-appointed as Auditors of the

Company and the Directors be authorised to fix their remuneration.

The resolution was put to the meeting and declared carried.

5.    THAT, in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 266 (the "2006

Act"), the   Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised to allot

shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any

security into shares in the Company ("Rights") up to an aggregate nominal

amount of GBP400,000.00 provided that this authority shall, unless    renewed,

varied or revoked by the Company, expire on the earlier of the date falling 15

months after the date of the passing of this resolution and the conclusion of

the subsequent annual general meeting of the Company, save that the Company

may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might

require shares to be allotted or Rights to be   granted and the Directors may

allot shares or grant Rights in pursuance of such offer or agreement

notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this resolution has expired.

This authority is in substitution for all previous authorities conferred on the

Directors in accordance with section 551 of the 2006 Act.

The resolution was put to the meeting and declared carried.

Special Resolution

6.    THAT, the Directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to Section 570

of the Act, to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 of

the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 5 as if

Section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment provided that

this power shall be limited to:

 (a)  the allotment of equity securities in connection with a rights issue or

other issue in favour of the holders of ordinary shares where the equity

securities respectively attributable to the interests of the ordinary

shareholders are proportionate (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers

of ordinary shares held or deemed to be held by them, subject only to such

exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or

expedient to deal with fractional entitlements, legal or practical problems

arising in any overseas territory or by virtue of shares being represented by

depository receipts, the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange

or any other matter whatsoever;

(1)  the allotment of equity securities for the purpose of any option,

incentive or profit sharing scheme (whether or not an employees' share scheme

as defined in the Companies Act 2006) being a scheme approved by shareholders

in general meeting, and;

(2)   the allotment (otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraphs (a) and (b)

above) of securities for cash up to an aggregate nominal value of GBP400,000.00

And this power shall expire on the date which is 15 months after the date on

which the resolution is passed or, if earlier, at the conclusion of the next

annual general meeting of the Company.

The resolution was put to the meeting and declared carried.

There being no other business the Chairman declared the meeting closed.

This announcement was approved by the board on 27th September 2019.

All Enquiries:

Netalogue Technologies plc

Telephone 0845-2220350

www.netalogue.com


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:50aMALLINCKRODT : Finalizes Settlement to Resolve "Track 1" Opioid Cases with the Ohio Counties of Cuyahoga and Summit
PR
06:50aEMX Royalty Provides an Update on Gold Line Resources and the Gold Line Royalty Properties in Sweden
NE
06:49aAGRAFLORA ORGANICS INTERNATIONAL : Bolsters European Supply Agreement Receives C$2,000,000 Cash Infusion
AQ
06:49aTHOR INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:49aABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Announces Renewal of Share Buyback Program
AQ
06:48aCECEP COSTIN NEW MATERIALS : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
PU
06:48aHEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA : 8-k
PU
06:48aCSMALL : Change of compliance adviser
PU
06:48aRHEINMETALL : Multimillion-euro order from Hungary
PU
06:48aSHANSHAN BRAND MANAGEMENT : Monthly Return of equity issuer movements in securities
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group