Netcracker Leads Discussion on Innovative Cloud Technology and Disruptive Market Approaches at Digital Transformation Middle East 2019

Company’s Chief Strategy Officer to Spotlight Digital Transformation and B2B Cloud Innovation at TM Forum Event

From the Netcracker Press Office:

What: Netcracker Technology announced today that it will lead the conversation on leveraging cloud technologies to drive and monetize digital transformation for service providers at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation Middle East 2019 event this week. The Company will lead a number of discussions during the event, as well as exhibit in booth #9.

When: January 21-22, 2019

Where: The Grosvenor House in Dubai, UAE

Details: At the show, Netcracker Technology’s Chief Strategy Officer, Sanjay Mewada, will lead the discussion on the impact of innovation and new technology adoption on digital disruption.

On Monday, January 21st, Mr. Mewada will participate in the session “Driving Digital Transformation with Innovative Technology.” The session will take place at 11:25am in room Windsor 1.

On Tuesday, January 22nd,Mr. Mewada will speak on “A Disruptive Market Approach to Expand in B2B.” Mewada will address how today’s operators can leverage the cloud B2B market to monetize new services and deliver more rewarding digital experiences to customers. The Expert Insights session will take place at 11:50am in room Windsor 1.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with Netcracker at the show, contact Juliet Shavit at jshavit@smartmarkusa.com.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

