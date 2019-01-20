Netcracker Leads Discussion on Innovative Cloud Technology and Disruptive Market Approaches at Digital Transformation Middle East 2019

From the Netcracker Press Office:
What: Netcracker
Technology announced today that it will lead the conversation on
leveraging cloud technologies to drive and monetize digital
transformation for service providers at TM Forum’s Digital
Transformation Middle East 2019 event this week. The Company will lead a
number of discussions during the event, as well as exhibit in booth #9.
When: January 21-22, 2019
Where: The Grosvenor House in Dubai, UAE
Details: At the show, Netcracker Technology’s Chief Strategy
Officer, Sanjay Mewada, will lead the discussion on the impact of
innovation and new technology adoption on digital disruption.
On Monday, January 21st, Mr. Mewada will participate in the
session “Driving Digital Transformation with Innovative Technology.” The
session will take place at 11:25am in room Windsor 1.
On Tuesday, January 22nd,Mr. Mewada will speak on
“A Disruptive Market Approach to Expand in B2B.” Mewada will address how
today’s operators can leverage the cloud B2B market to monetize new
services and deliver more rewarding digital experiences to customers.
The Expert Insights session will take place at 11:50am in room Windsor 1.
