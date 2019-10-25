Netex Knowledge Factory : ranked in eLearning Industry's Top 20 eLearning Gamification Companies 2019

eLearning Industry, the largest online community of eLearning professionals in the industry which is constantly on the lookout for new advancements and trends in the eLearning field, has published their first Top 20 de mejores proveedores de Gamificación en eLearning 2019 list.



The list compiles the best gamification companies whose mission statement entails guaranteeing a better learning experience for a wide variety of learners based on the following 7 criteria:

Gamification eLearning quality Customer reviews eLearning expertise Niche specialization on gamification Gamification industry innovation Company's social responsibility Gamification features and capabilities

According to eLearning Industry, these 20 companies "make the best use of game-based mechanics and know how to apply beautiful and captivating design in combination with game thinking. All whilst keeping in the back of their mind how important it is to engage people, promote knowledge retention and, ultimately, let learners take control of their own learning process."

Netex is honoured to be recognised amongst the top performers, which shows the strength of Netex learningCloud using the latest innovations in game-based mechanics to ensure maximum learner engagement through high-impact learning experiences.