Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow

With the hit series, along other big names like ‘Black Mirror’ and ’13 Reasons Why’ — The streaming giant bounced back from a rare U.S. subscriber loss in the previous quarter.

Netflix added 6.77 million paid subscribers globally, slightly better than analysts’ estimates.

A relief to investors who had worried the company might fall short just as Disney and others prepare to ramp up the streaming video wars.

But for the current quarter, Netflix said it expects to add 7.6 million users, well below expectations of 9.4 million.

Netflix did acknowledge it's still taking a hit from price increases that took effect earlier this year in the United States.

But investors seemed to cheer the news - shares rose 9 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday.