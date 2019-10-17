Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 12:11am BST

A third season of Stranger Things helped boost the number of Netflix subscribers.

With the hit series, along other big names like ‘Black Mirror’ and ’13 Reasons Why’ — The streaming giant bounced back from a rare U.S. subscriber loss in the previous quarter.

Netflix added 6.77 million paid subscribers globally, slightly better than analysts’ estimates.

A relief to investors who had worried the company might fall short just as Disney and others prepare to ramp up the streaming video wars.

But for the current quarter, Netflix said it expects to add 7.6 million users, well below expectations of 9.4 million.

Netflix did acknowledge it's still taking a hit from price increases that took effect earlier this year in the United States.

But investors seemed to cheer the news - shares rose 9 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX 0.71% 286.28 Delayed Quote.6.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10/16DEB FISCHER : Senator Fischer Speaks on the Importance of USMCA
PU
10/16BANK OF JAMAICA : B-FXITT Standard Operation Four Week Schedule -16 October 2019
PU
10/16Dollar nurses losses; pound's fate tied to EU summit
RE
10/16U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal text - Mnuchin
RE
10/16Bank of England can fight a new slowdown, but fiscal policy has role too - Carney
RE
10/16ECB will implement September package but review is welcome - Villeroy
RE
10/16U.S. diplomats, Congress take aim at China; Trump expects trade deal signing
RE
10/16COUNCIL OF MUNICIPALITY OF KIAMA : ANZAC centenary logo
PU
10/16CBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : H.R. 728, Title VIII Nursing Workforce Reauthorization of 2019
PU
10/16CBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : S. 439, End Plush Retirements Act
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Production date for Boeing's long-haul 777-8 up in air as Qantas weighs options
2Oil rises on hopes OPEC will extend supply cuts, weaker U.S. dollar
3APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
4AURORA CANNABIS INC. : CONSUMER LEGALIZATION ONE YEAR LATER: Aurora Cannabis Reveals Sneak Peek of Plans for N..
5U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal text - Mnuchin
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group