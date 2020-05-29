Log in
Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets : ACM has appointed five new Non-Governmental Advisors

05/29/2020 | 11:20am EDT

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets () has appointed five new Non-Governmental Advisors (NGAs). One of their duties is to help promote international cooperation in the world of competition. The NGAs are experts who come from academia, the legal world, and the corporate sector, and have been selected based on their expertise in competition following an open application process. In addition, they are familiar with the topics of ACM's 2020-2021 Agenda: the digital economy, and energy markets in transition. The appointments will commence on June 1, and will expire after three years.

The new team of NGAs consists of:

  • Annemieke van der Beek, partner at law firm Kennedy Van der Laan
  • Cees Dekker, partner at law firm Nysingh
  • Anna Gerbrandy, professor at Utrecht University
  • Helen Gornall, partner at law firm De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek,
  • Nicole Rosenboom, senior consultant at economic consultancy Oxera.

NGAs play an important role within the International Competition Network (ICN). ICN is a global network of competition authorities, which collectively deal with practical and current enforcement and competition issues. NGAs contribute to ICN products by identifying themes, developing new products or methods or commenting on existing ones. In addition, NGAs contribute to the public debate regarding competition at ICN conferences and workshops.

Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 15:19:04 UTC
