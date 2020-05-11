Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Netherlands: Union concerned COVID-19 protocols not followed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 06:04am EDT

The BWI-affiliated FNV Bouwen en Wonen reported that COVID-19 health and safety protocols are not strictly observed in the construction industry.

In a survey that the union has conducted with more than a thousand construction workers, 36 percent said that they cannot fully comply with the health authority's physical distancing protocol of 1.5 meters. 23 percent said that COVID-19 measures are not strictly observed at workplaces, while another 19 percent said that their companies have not taken such measures. The survey also showed that while 64 percent of respondents said that their employers take the COVID-19 crisis seriously, 14 percent said they did not.

On the transportation of workers to work, FNV said that the government protocol requires workers to commute alone. If that is not possible, workers are asked to maintain a 1.5-meter distance during their journey. According to the union's survey, half of the respondents travel alone, while 40 percent travel with a companion. While 76 percent managed to keep sufficient distance, 11 percent admitted that they failed to observe the measure.

The FNV said that it wants the labour Inspectorate to audit all the companies' COVID-19 measures and enforce protocols set by the government.

'Two weeks ago, the protocol 'working safely together' was tightened to provide for safer working situations in construction. In practice, it appears that many employers and workers do not comply with the protocols, or cannot do so. Keeping a 1.5 meters distance and the regular washing of hands are not going well. For example, too many people in the survey say that there are too few facilities available to properly wash their hands,' Peter Roos, FNV negotiator for the construction sector explained.

'The 1.5-meter economy is now a fact. As such, protective measures for workers are urgently needed,' Roos added.

Meanwhile, FNV's survey also showed that a quarter of the respondents said that flexible and temporary workers are sent away from their worksites. 'I am a temporary worker myself. And I have seen this at a construction company where I was working, all temporary workers were sent away,' one respondent said.

More than a thousand workers, FNV members and non-members, participated in the survey. Most participants are covered by the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for construction and infrastructure.

Disclaimer

BWI - Building and Wood Worker's International published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 10:03:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:35aClean Air Dallas Pro Now Helps Homeowners Improve the Structural Integrity of Their Crawl Spaces
SE
06:28aOil falls on fears of coronavirus second wave
RE
06:19aMINISTER LINDIWE ZULU : Social Development response to Coronavirus Covid 19 Level 4 Risk Adjusted Approach
PU
06:19aTHE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS : first steps to lockdown relaxation and the Bank warns of major GDP fall in 2020
PU
06:17aGerman tax intake may fall 100 billion euros short of estimate - Bild
RE
06:15aOVER 80% OF U.S. SMALL BUSINESSES EXPECT LONGER IMPACT OF PANDEMIC : survey
RE
06:09aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Vietnam leads gains as countries aim to ease lockdowns
RE
06:05aKROST CPAs & Consultants Provides Much-Needed Help to Businesses Affected by the Economic Downturn Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
SE
06:04aNETHERLANDS : Union concerned COVID-19 protocols not followed
PU
06:03aBA-owner says he has exhausted every avenue to shore up liquidity
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Britain's embattled aviation indu..
4Qantas pauses plane deliveries from Airbus, Boeing due to virus
5ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS-ROYCE : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group