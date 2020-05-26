Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Netherlands wants loans for EU recovery, Germany favours grants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 01:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte holds a news conference in the Hague

The Netherlands insists that the planned European Recovery Fund should hand out financial aid for virus-hit member states only as loans rather than grants that would not have to be paid back, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

"We need an emergency recovery fund to stimulate the recovery. We believe this should consist of loans, without any mutualization of debts," Rutte told reporters during a joint video conference with Armin Laschet, state premier of Germany's most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia.

Laschet said he supported a 500 billion-euro euros (445.2 billion pounds) proposal put forward by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron for the fund to hand out grants to European countries affected the most by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Netherlands and Germany will only emerge stronger if Spain, if Portugal, if France, if Greece also have a chance to recover," Laschet said, adding that it was now up to EU leaders to decide about the right path for this.

The European Commission will issue on Wednesday a new proposal for a long-term European Union budget and a coronavirus recovery fund to help economies in the bloc rebound from recession.

Both measures are controversial because they entail transfers of wealth across the 27-nation bloc, and views differ widely on how that should happen. The recovery package is also creating new faultlines because it entails financing through debt issued in the bloc's name.

Merkel and Macron have proposed a 500 billion euro Recovery Fund that would offer grants to European Union regions and sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

But Austria, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands - also known as the 'Frugal Four' - have stated their opposition to the plan and called for a loans-based approach instead of grants.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber in Berlin and Bart Meijer in Amsterdam, editing by Emma Thomasson and Pritha Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:34pS&P 500 clears 3,000 barrier on economic recovery and vaccine hopes
RE
02:33pBSEE BUREAU OF SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENFORCEM : !Safe reaches over 6,200 offshore workers in first year
PU
02:28pAH&LA AMERICAN HOTEL & LODGING ASSOCIATION : Ahla applauds introduction of bipartisan per diem bill
PU
02:26pArmed with whistleblower tips, U.S. SEC cracks down on coronavirus misconduct
RE
02:26pCOVID-19 lawsuit takes on McDonald's like it was a rowdy bar
RE
02:13pWORLD BANK : Assists Serbia with $100 Million to Keep COVID 19 Under Control
PU
02:08pJPMORGAN CEO : bank will again boost credit reserves in second quarter
RE
02:07pJPMORGAN CEO : bank will again boost credit reserves in second quarter
RE
02:01pFocus will be on reopening NYC -NY Governor
RE
01:58pProposal to reopen airports for tourists from 1st August
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4AIRBUS SE : Airbus Wins Contract to Build Module for NASA Lunar Mission
5AXA : French restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group