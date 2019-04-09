Netlify : Kills the Staging Server with New Netlify : Dev for Local Testing and Live Stream Preview Capabilities

JAMstack_conf NYC — Netlify is bringing new local testing and live
stream preview capabilities to more than 12 million sites deployed on
its platform, helping teams bring web applications to market faster.
Developers now have access to capabilities of the Netlify platform on
their laptops, meaning they no longer have to wait for staging or
production to test and get feedback on their websites and applications.
Now in public beta, Netlify Dev™ gives developers the productivity boost
of being able to locally test site generation, API integrations, AWS
Lambda Serverless functions, and complex CDN logic—all in a single
development server, exactly as they will behave in production. And to
improve collaboration, the new Netlify Live™ feature allows developers
to live stream their development server to a cloud URL, so they can
instantly share updates as the code and content changes.
“Netlify has a knack for simplifying things that are hard so I can focus
on building my web application, and Netlify Dev is another example of
that,” said Kent C. Dodds, software engineer and educator. “I'm excited
about being able to simply develop, test, and debug my Netlify web
applications with one simple command.”
To make the new workflow possible, Netlify compiled its entire edge
redirect engine into WebAssembly, meaning developers can locally test
all of the same rules before deploying to production. Developers can
also write and validate AWS Lambda functions in the Netlify CLI using
modern JavaScript and deploy them as full API endpoints.
“Netlify is obsessed with developer productivity for building modern
sites on the JAMstack,” said Mathias Biilmann, CEO. “The new local test
and share capabilities of Netlify Dev provide a single, simplified
workflow that brings everything together—from the earliest code to
production global deployment.”
Netlify Dev automatically detects common tools like Gatsby, Hugo,
Jekyll, React Static, Eleventy and more, wrapping around them to provide
a single development server and workflow. New and existing users can get
started with Netlify Dev by installing or updating the Netlify CLI in
order to create new sites, set up continuous deployment and push new
deploys, right from the command line.
The new Netlify Dev features are tightly coupled with Netlify's famed
git-based workflow for team collaboration. As developers work in git,
Netlify brings an instant CI/CD pipeline so that every commit and pull
request builds the site into a deploy preview, demoing exact
functionality. Because of this, developers can build and collaborate in
the full production environment, confident in how their apps will
perform once published live.
For more information or to get started with Netlify Dev, visit www.netlify.com/products/dev.
About Netlify
Netlify is modernizing the web by providing developers with a global
application delivery network that completely eliminates the need to
worry about infrastructure and hosting. The creators of the term
JAMstack, a modern web development architecture based on client-side
JavaScript, reusable APIs, and prebuilt Markup; Netlify is forever
changing the way we consume the web. For more information, visit https://www.netlify.com/
and follow us on Twitter @Netlify.
