Netronome : to Demonstrate Advancements in SmartNICs and Domain-Specific Accelerators; Will Present on Technical Topics at OCP Global Summit 2019

Netronome, a leader in high-performance intelligent networking solutions, will demonstrate advantages of its Agilio® CX SmartNICs, software solutions and domain-specific accelerators at the Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit 2019. Netronome technical leaders will also present their perspective on the benefits of OCP hardware in the data center and the Open Domain-Specific Architecture (ODSA).

When: March 14-15, 2019

Where: OCP Global Summit at San Jose Convention Center, Booth C20

What: Demonstrations of Netronome SmartNIC products and presentations by Netronome technical leaders:

Nic Viljoen, associate director, software engineering at Netronome, Lawrence Brakmo, Kernel software engineer at Facebook, and Amal Tariq, network hardware engineer at Facebook, will present “DCTCP in the OCP Data Center: Utilizing OCP Hardware to its Maximum Potential by Reducing Tail Latency,” on March 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Bapi Vinnakota, director of silicon architecture program management at Netronome, will present “Open Domain-Specific Architecture (ODSA) Subproject Launch,” on March 15 at 3:30 p.m.

The 2019 OCP Global Summit will be held March 14-15 in San Jose, CA. Click here to register.

