Netronome : to Demonstrate Advancements in SmartNICs and Domain-Specific Accelerators; Will Present on Technical Topics at OCP Global Summit 2019

Netronome, a leader in high-performance intelligent networking
solutions, will demonstrate advantages of its Agilio® CX
SmartNICs, software solutions and domain-specific accelerators at the
Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit 2019. Netronome technical
leaders will also present their perspective on the benefits of OCP
hardware in the data center and the Open Domain-Specific Architecture
(ODSA).
When: March 14-15, 2019
Where: OCP Global Summit at San Jose Convention Center, Booth C20
What: Demonstrations of Netronome SmartNIC products and presentations by
Netronome technical leaders:
-
Nic Viljoen, associate director, software engineering at Netronome,
Lawrence Brakmo, Kernel software engineer at Facebook, and Amal Tariq,
network hardware engineer at Facebook, will present “DCTCP in the OCP
Data Center: Utilizing OCP Hardware to its Maximum Potential by
Reducing Tail Latency,” on March 15 at 2:30 p.m.
-
Bapi Vinnakota, director of silicon architecture program management at
Netronome, will present “Open Domain-Specific Architecture (ODSA)
Subproject Launch,” on March 15 at 3:30 p.m.
The 2019 OCP Global Summit will be held March 14-15 in San Jose, CA. Click
About Netronome
Netronome designs and delivers server networking and coprocessor
platforms, including its market leading silicon accelerators, SmartNICs
and software, enabling customers to increase the efficiency and security
of their modern data center infrastructure. Our technology can also be
purchased as hardened IP blocks to build custom SoC silicon devices. Our
solutions enable rapid innovation at lower cost and power through
domain-specific, open and efficient programming models and ability to
offload network and security processing. Netronome has a global
footprint and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. To learn more about
Netronome and its products, please visit www.netronome.com.
