Netronome : to Demonstrate Advancements in SmartNICs and Domain-Specific Accelerators; Will Present on Technical Topics at OCP Global Summit 2019

03/06/2019 | 10:01am EST

Netronome, a leader in high-performance intelligent networking solutions, will demonstrate advantages of its Agilio® CX SmartNICs, software solutions and domain-specific accelerators at the Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit 2019. Netronome technical leaders will also present their perspective on the benefits of OCP hardware in the data center and the Open Domain-Specific Architecture (ODSA).

When: March 14-15, 2019

Where: OCP Global Summit at San Jose Convention Center, Booth C20

What: Demonstrations of Netronome SmartNIC products and presentations by Netronome technical leaders:

  • Nic Viljoen, associate director, software engineering at Netronome, Lawrence Brakmo, Kernel software engineer at Facebook, and Amal Tariq, network hardware engineer at Facebook, will present “DCTCP in the OCP Data Center: Utilizing OCP Hardware to its Maximum Potential by Reducing Tail Latency,” on March 15 at 2:30 p.m.
  • Bapi Vinnakota, director of silicon architecture program management at Netronome, will present “Open Domain-Specific Architecture (ODSA) Subproject Launch,” on March 15 at 3:30 p.m.

The 2019 OCP Global Summit will be held March 14-15 in San Jose, CA. Click here to register.

Supporting Resources

About Netronome

Netronome designs and delivers server networking and coprocessor platforms, including its market leading silicon accelerators, SmartNICs and software, enabling customers to increase the efficiency and security of their modern data center infrastructure. Our technology can also be purchased as hardened IP blocks to build custom SoC silicon devices. Our solutions enable rapid innovation at lower cost and power through domain-specific, open and efficient programming models and ability to offload network and security processing. Netronome has a global footprint and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. To learn more about Netronome and its products, please visit www.netronome.com.

Netronome, the Netronome logo, and Agilio are trademarks or registered trademarks of Netronome Systems, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
