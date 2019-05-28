Netshoes Cayman : Report of foreign issuer

© Copyright 2019, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

SUPPLEMENT TO INFORMATION STATEMENT

INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE

The information included in this Current Report on Form 6-K ("Form 6-K") is expressly incorporated by reference into the Information Statement, dated May 9, 2019, filed by Netshoes (Cayman) Limited ("Netshoes") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC Accession No. 001292814-19-001841) (the "Information Statement").

The press release below was issued by Netshoes on May 26, 2019 in connection with the execution on the same date of an amendment to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated April 29, 2019, by and among Netshoes, Magazine Luiza S.A. and its subsidiary (as amended from time to time, the "Merger Agreement") to increase the Per Share Merger Consideration (as such term is defined in the Merger Agreement) from US$2.00 to US$3.00 (the "Amendment"). The Amendment is included as Exhibit 99.1to this Form 6-K.

In view of the Amendment, despite references to "US$2.00" as the Per Share Merger Consideration in the Information Statement and related materials, such as the (i) notice of extraordinary general meetings of shareholders and (ii) proxy cards, in each case, the parties to the Merger Agreement have agreed that shareholders of Netshoes will receive "US$3.00" as the Per Share Merger Consideration if the Merger (as defined in the Merger Agreement) is approved.

You may direct any questions about the Merger Agreement and the Amendment or request additional copies of this document, by requesting them in writing or by telephone from Netshoes at:

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited

c/o Mr. Otávio Lyra Rua Vergueiro 961, Liberdade

Zip Code 01504-001

City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo

Brazil

Tel: +55 11 3028-3528

Email: ir@netshoes.com or otavio.lyra@netshoes.com

You also may obtain documents incorporated by reference into this document by requesting them in writing from our proxy solicitor at:

Georgeson LLC

1290 Avenue of the Americas, 9th Floor

New York, NY 10104

Shareholders, Banks and Brokers

Call Toll Free: (800) 509-1078

Netshoes Announces Amendment to the Merger Agreement with Magazine Luiza

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) announces that it has entered into an amendment to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated April 29, 2019, by and among Netshoes, Magazine Luiza S.A. ("Magalu") and its subsidiary (as amended from time to time, the "Merger Agreement") to increase the Per Share Merger Consideration (as such term is defined in the Merger Agreement) from US$2.00 to US$3.00 (the "Amendment").