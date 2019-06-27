Netshoes Cayman : Securities to be offered to employees in employee benefit plans, post-effective amendments

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING
Netshoes
Form: S-8 POS
Date Filed: 2019-06-27
Corporate Issuer CIK: 1562767
© Copyright 2019, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.
As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 27, 2019
Registration No. 333-229668
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
POST-EFFECTIVE AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO
FORM S-8
REGISTRATION STATEMENT
UNDER
THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933
NETSHOES (CAYMAN) LIMITED
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
The Cayman Islands
|
98-1007784
|
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
|
(IRS Employer Identification No.)
Rua Vergueiro 961, Liberdade
01504-001 São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 2012 Share Plan
(Full title of the plan)
COGENCY GLOBAL INC. 10 E. 40th Street, 10th floor New York, NY 10016
(Name and address of agent for service)
+1 (800) 221-0102
(Telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
|
Large accelerated filer
|
❑
|
Accelerated filer
|
❑
|
Non-accelerated filer
|
x
|
Smaller reporting company
|
x
|
|
|
Emerging growth company x
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. o
DEREGISTRATION OF SECURITIES
This Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 relates to the Registration Statement on Form S-8 (Registration No. 333-229668) (the Registration" Statement") filed by Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the "Registrant"), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 2, 2019, for the purpose of registering a total of 665,000 common shares, par value US$0.0033 per common share (the "Common Shares") of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, issuable pursuant to the Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 2012 Share Plan.
On June 14, 2019, the Registrant consummated its previously announced merger (the Merger" ") with a wholly owned subsidiary of Magazine Luiza S.A. (the "Merging Company"), and the Merging Company merged with and into the Registrant, with the Registrant continuing as a wholly owned subsidiary of Magazine Luiza S.A. In connection with the consummation of the Merger, the Registrant has terminated all offers and sales of Common Shares contemplated by the Registration Statement. In accordance with the undertakings made by the Registrant in the Registration Statement to remove from registration, by means of a post-effective amendment, any of the Common Shares registered under the Registration Statement that remain unsold at the termination of the offering, this Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 is being filed to deregister all Common Shares that were registered under the Registration Statement which remain unissued as of the filing of this Post- Effective Amendment No. 1.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the Registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to the Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City and State of São Paulo, Brazil, on June 27, 2019.
NETSHOES (CAYMAN) LIMITED
|
By:
|
/s/ Frederico Trajano Inácio Rodrigues
|
|
Name:
|
Frederico Trajano Inácio Rodrigues
|
|
Title:
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
By:
|
/s/ Roberto Bellissimo Rodrigues
|
|
Name:
|
Roberto Bellissimo Rodrigues
|
|
Title:
|
Chief Financial Officer
*Pursuant to Rule 478 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, no other person is required to sign this Post-Effective Amendment No. 1.
Disclaimer
Netshoes (Cayman) Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 22:09:08 UTC