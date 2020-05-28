Netsmart : Launches COVID-19 Mobile Screening Solution

Netsmart launches a COVID-19 Mobile Screening Solution to help organizations safely re-open as stay at home orders are lifted around the country.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Netsmart launched a COVID-19 Resource Center for providers to access support for technology needs, industry updates and new information. The COVID-19 Screening Solution, released in early March, has been successfully used by providers to capture crucial screening questions and assessments. “Our ability to screen our patient population using the assessment tools provided from Netsmart saves us considerable time and allows us to use the data for care, as well as to help make our staff feel more comfortable during these difficult times. We are finding completion of the assessment takes less than two minutes,” stated Christine Holm, Tri-County Mental Health Services Chief Quality and Compliance Officer.

As organizations implement plans to bring employees and clients back into the workplace, it was essential to assist our client partners by offering them a simple and easy-to-use mobile solution to assist them as they work diligently to safely re-open facilities and services.

The Netsmart COVID-19 Mobile Screening Solution supports all healthcare communities and can be used as a safety measure for staff, clients and visitors. The screening solution is accessible on a smart phone, tablet or PC. The screening solution surveys individuals regarding travel and exposure, existing health conditions, current symptoms such as difficulty breathing, fever, cough and prior COVID-19 testing results.

The COVID-19 Mobile Screening Solution records the results and prior testing in the Netsmart CarePathways™ analytics platform for visualization, trending, and hot spot mapping. The screening solution also has the ability to integrate electronic care reporting (eCR) to public health departments and the CDC if needed, via the Netsmart CareConnect™ network. Netsmart is offering the COVID-19 Mobile Screening Solution at no cost for 90 days, then a nominal recurring fee will ensue after the 90 day period.

"Working hand-in-hand with our clients, we have been able to identify and rapidly deliver solutions to keep our communities as safe as possible as we work together to move forward during this difficult time," said Mike Valentine, Netsmart CEO. “The COVID-19 Mobile Screening Solution is one example of partnering with clients to innovate quickly to bring solutions and services to the market, when needed.”

