Network and Financial Reporting Quandary that Nearly Every Service Provider Faces

Market brief explores how to simplify the complexity of asset management

Investment in telecommunications networks at all levels and stages of development, has arguably never been greater. At the same time, the scrutiny applied to that investment has never been higher with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) requiring companies to report their capital and fixed assets at a disaggregated level. Recognizing the operational challenges this presents to service providers, iconectiv®, an authoritative partner of the global communications industry, released an industry market brief that includes insights to ensure alignment across network and finance organizations.

The market brief explores how sharing vital information across partners and business units improves forecasting, trend analysis and inventory management and provides a more accurate valuation of current network assets. This, in turn, bolsters profitability, supports investment and helps service providers more easily track, record, manage and report on that investment per financial regulations.

