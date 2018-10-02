Log in
Network and Financial Reporting Quandary that Nearly Every Service Provider Faces

10/02/2018 | 06:02pm CEST

Market brief explores how to simplify the complexity of asset management

Investment in telecommunications networks at all levels and stages of development, has arguably never been greater. At the same time, the scrutiny applied to that investment has never been higher with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) requiring companies to report their capital and fixed assets at a disaggregated level. Recognizing the operational challenges this presents to service providers, iconectiv®, an authoritative partner of the global communications industry, released an industry market brief that includes insights to ensure alignment across network and finance organizations.

The market brief explores how sharing vital information across partners and business units improves forecasting, trend analysis and inventory management and provides a more accurate valuation of current network assets. This, in turn, bolsters profitability, supports investment and helps service providers more easily track, record, manage and report on that investment per financial regulations.

Click here to download your free copy of the market brief today. In addition, Vanilla Plus and iconectiv recently hosted a webinar on this topic that can be viewed online here.

About iconectiv

At iconectiv, we envision a world without boundaries, where the ability to access and exchange information is simple, secure and seamless. As the authoritative partner of the communications industry for more than 30 years, our market-leading solutions enable the interconnection of networks, devices and applications for more than two billion people every day. We have intimate knowledge of the intricacies and complexities involved in creating, operating and securing the communications infrastructure for service providers, regulators, enterprises, aggregators and content providers. Our 5,000+ global clients rely on us for network and operations management, numbering, registry and fraud prevention solutions. We are proud to be enabling the world of tomorrow by making new connections today. A US-based company, Telcordia Technologies, does business as iconectiv. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com.


© Business Wire 2018
