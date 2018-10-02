Network and Financial Reporting Quandary that Nearly Every Service Provider Faces

Investment in telecommunications networks at all levels and stages of
development, has arguably never been greater. At the same time, the
scrutiny applied to that investment has never been higher with
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) requiring companies
to report their capital and fixed assets at a disaggregated level.
Recognizing the operational challenges this presents to service
providers, iconectiv®, an authoritative partner of the global
communications industry, released an industry market brief that includes
insights to ensure alignment across network and finance organizations.
The market brief explores how sharing vital information across partners
and business units improves forecasting, trend analysis and inventory
management and provides a more accurate valuation of current network
assets. This, in turn, bolsters profitability, supports investment and
helps service providers more easily track, record, manage and report on
that investment per financial regulations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005809/en/