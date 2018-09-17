NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Standard Lithium Ltd. Leveraging Rapid Process, Quick Execution in a Fast-Track to Commercial Production

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "New Technologies May Turn Arkansas into a Lithium Superpower," featuring Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: SLL) (FRA: S5L) (OTCQX: STLHF).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit: http://nnw.fm/Wjy7L

To read the full editorial, visit: http://nnw.fm/aj6bZ

Chief Operating Officer Andy Robinson, who holds a doctorate in geochemistry, has overseen resource development projects around the world. With his team of global experts, Standard Lithium has developed a new rapid lithium extraction process that better extracts the material from a variety of brine sources. The company recently hired Prof. Barry Sharpless, a Nobel Laureate in chemistry, to the company's Scientific Advisory Council. By working with permitted chemical producers such as Lanxess and Tetra, which already extract raw material feedstock (brine) from the ground, Standard Lithium can leverage existing infrastructure to eliminate most of the steps toward commercial production. Quick project execution will be key if the EV transformation happens faster than expected.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

The Company's flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations utilizing the Company's proprietary selective extraction technology. The Company is also pursuing the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located in southwestern Arkansas and approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California. Standard Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture under the trading symbol "SLL"; quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol "STLHF"; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "S5L". For more information, visit the company's website at www.StandardLithium.com

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) , a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a Company AudioPressRelease (APR) . These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNA brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is where news, content and information converge. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications Contact: