NetworkNewsWire Announces Official Platinum Sponsorship of 5th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Dawson James Securities (“Dawson”) to serve as a platinum sponsor and official media partner of the 5th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference, taking place Oct. 28-29, 2019, in the coastal town of Jupiter, Florida.



This year marks the Small Cap Growth Conference’s fifth year, and this premier event continues to attract standout companies within the small-cap space. Attendees will be able to escape the fall chill while enjoying the sunny weather of South Florida as they learn, network and make connections for future success. The Dawson conference will take place at the Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, where guests will be treated to a gorgeous waterside view, quality service and luxurious accommodations.

The focus of the Dawson Annual Small Cap Growth Conference is helping emerging growth companies succeed. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover more than 30 exciting small-cap growth companies within the healthcare, technology and consumer sectors while enjoying plentiful opportunities to network and make high-powered connections as they attend the panels, corporate presentations, one-on-ones and other events.

During the conference, more than 30 senior management teams will present to a select, by-invitation-only audience that will include institutional funds, family offices and some of Dawson’s high-net-worth clients. The Uplist Boot Camp will also return for its fifth year and will be open to qualified companies that are exploring the benefits and processes related to uplisting to a national exchange.

“We are pleased to support the Dawson James Annual Small Cap Growth Conference and serve as a key sponsor of this standout event within the small-cap space,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for NetworkNewsWire. “With more than 5,000 news outlet connections, a number of well-performing social media channels and a full suite of powerful corporate communications tools at our disposal, NetworkNewsWire will be able to widely distribute press releases, articles and other content to bring greater awareness to this investor conference and its participants. We are passionate about supporting small-cap companies and helping them succeed, and this exceptional conference gives us a prime opportunity to do just that.”

“We look forward to working with the outstanding team of professionals at NetworkNewsWire,” said Dawson James CEO Bob Keyser. “We believe NNW’s range and expertise, combined with their outstanding suite of communication solutions and their focus on financial news, will create important visibility for our event in online channels. NNW’s values align well with our own, and we are eager to work together to bring awareness to deserving small-cap companies during this year’s Small Cap Growth Conference.”

Additional details about the fifth annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference, including registration information, can be found at https://dawsonjames.com/conferences/ and https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_55933/conference_home.html .

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

