NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on Companies Scrambling for Piece of the Action Amidst U.S. Gaming Gold Rush

One of the products that has sprung from this is StakeHaul. A mobile gambling platform, StakeHaul allows users to bet on anything. Whether it’s a traditional test of machismo such as who can do the most pull-ups, a motivational bet on who will complete a chore first, or even a gamble on the outcome of world events, StakeHaul can make it happen. And with sports betting now apparently legal in the United States, StakeHaul can include that too.

Payment systems play a large part in SinglePoint’s holdings. The global payment market is changing, with finance increasingly transacted online or with smartphones. SinglePoint’s payment processing systems are designed to deal with this new world. It is also working to provide cryptocurrency payment systems using Bitcoin and Ethereum , the leading global cryptocurrencies. These are technologies that will fit well with the financial side of the company’s investment in StakeHaul.

SinglePoint, Inc. is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SinglePoint.com

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

