NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on Increased Demand and Market Changes Driving Growth for Canadian Lithium Explorers

10/17/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. (OTC: QMCQF) (TSX.V: QMC) (FSE: 3LQ), a client of NNW engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties.

To view the full publication, titled “Changes in the Lithium Market Drive Growth in Canadian Mining,” visit: http://nnw.fm/6CSrz

 The fact that QMC’s deposit is in Canada is particularly important at this stage in the development of the lithium industry.

QMC’s Irgon Lithium Mine Project is based around Cat Lake within the prolific Cat Lake-Winnipeg River rare-element pegmatite field of S.E. Manitoba. This year, the company acquired 18 new claims, taking its total in the area up to 22. The lithium sources include the former Irgon Mine, possibly the best and richest lithium deposit in the whole of Manitoba. The quality of lithium ore in the area is also particularly rich – 1.51 percent lithium oxide, one of the higher grades of any company’s deposits in the country.

About QMC Quantum Minerals Corp.

QMC is a British Columbia-based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious, base, rare metal and resource properties of merit. The company’s properties include the Irgon Lithium Mine project and two VMS properties, the Rocky Lake and Rocky-Namew, known collectively as the Namew Lake District Project. Currently, all of the company’s properties are located in Manitoba. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.QMCMinerals.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
