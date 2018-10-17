NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on Increased Demand and Market Changes Driving Growth for Canadian Lithium Explorers

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. (OTC: QMCQF) (TSX.V: QMC) (FSE: 3LQ), a client of NNW engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties.



To view the full publication, titled “Changes in the Lithium Market Drive Growth in Canadian Mining,” visit: http://nnw.fm/6CSrz

The fact that QMC’s deposit is in Canada is particularly important at this stage in the development of the lithium industry.



QMC’s Irgon Lithium Mine Project is based around Cat Lake within the prolific Cat Lake-Winnipeg River rare-element pegmatite field of S.E. Manitoba. This year, the company acquired 18 new claims, taking its total in the area up to 22. The lithium sources include the former Irgon Mine, possibly the best and richest lithium deposit in the whole of Manitoba. The quality of lithium ore in the area is also particularly rich – 1.51 percent lithium oxide, one of the higher grades of any company’s deposits in the country.

About QMC Quantum Minerals Corp.



QMC is a British Columbia-based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious, base, rare metal and resource properties of merit. The company’s properties include the Irgon Lithium Mine project and two VMS properties, the Rocky Lake and Rocky-Namew, known collectively as the Namew Lake District Project. Currently, all of the company’s properties are located in Manitoba. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.QMCMinerals.com

