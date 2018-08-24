Log in
NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on Indicators the Coffee Industry is Brewing with Opportunity Amidst a Perfect Price Storm

08/24/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire — NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a client of NNW and leading omni-direct lifestyle company offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling.

To view the full publication, titled “Perfect Storm Brewing for North American Coffee Market,” visit: http://nnw.fm/ylN7I

While seemingly rangebound at just over $4 for the last month, a number of positive indicators have cropped up recently for YGYI’s share price. Full-service investment banking firm and equity research heavy-hitter The Benchmark Company initiated coverage on August 10 with a “buy” rating and $7 price target. The August 14 release of solid Q2 FY18 data included a 6.6 percent jump in revenues compared with numbers from one year ago. Those numbers appear to be led by a 23.7 percent increase in revenues from the company’s commercial coffee segment as well as EPS that beat the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate by $.03.

The Q2 data was handsomely in line with earlier Q1 FY18 results, which saw a 39.9 percent rise in coffee segment revenues and an 11 percent increase in overall revenues compared to Q1 FY17 and featured striking data points such as a 325 percent boom in sales of Café La Rica Espresso Brick Packs. FINRA data also indicates a 72 percent drop in short interest for August, from 5,000 previously down to 1,400 shares, indicating overall market sentiment may have pivoted significantly.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers proven products from the six top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The company was formed during the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company’s food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.YGYI.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
