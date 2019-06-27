NetworkNewsWire Marks Return Appearance as Official NewsWire for FinovateFall 2019

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces it will once again partner with Finovate to serve as the official newswire and media sponsor for FinovateFall 2019 taking place Sept. 23-26, 2019. This re-engagement follows multiple successful collaborations between NNW and Finovate over the past year.



FinovateFall 2019 is scheduled to be held in the fabulous New York Marriott Marquis on Broadway in New York City’s bustling Times Square. Join fintech elites from across the globe in the world’s financial capital to select from five dedicated agenda streams designed to help attendees gain insight on the latest trends, challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving fintech space.

“We are pleased to have NetworkNewsWire return and serve as the official newswire and media sponsor for FinovateFall,” said Greg Palmer, VP of Finovate. “Together, we have created a highly beneficial relationship that has proven to be a tremendous asset; not only for Finovate, but for participants who attend our specialized fintech conference series.”

NNW will leverage its extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by NNW include financial news and content distribution, syndicated placement, content curation, social media, global and audio press releases, and more.

“We look forward to each partnership with Finovate’s highly professional team as we work collectively to promote an industry that making active strides every day,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications of NetworkNewsWire. “This partnership is a highlight for NNW, and we are excited to once again highlight the best and most innovative financial and banking technologies from around the globe.”

Innovations from all spheres of financial services are covered in depth by industry experts and key influencers including keynote speaker Sean Ginevan, head of global strategy and market enablement at Google. More than 1,500 senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, financial institutions, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs are expected to attend with over 120 expert speakers and 75+ live product demos from carefully selected applicants participating.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

About Finovate

The Finovate Group is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators, and entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit https://finovate.com